Jordan Travis shares heartfelt reflection on life after football

One of the many things that you can say about former Florida State star quarterback Jordan Travis is that after coming into his prime, he helped put FSU back on the map during his time with the program.

Travis broke multiple school records, including total touchdowns, total offense, quarterback rushing yards, and quarterback rushing touchdowns, and helped lead a 2023 team that went on a 13-0 regular season run while winning an ACC Championship.

Amongst all of the accomplishments of that 2023 FSU team came a tragedy. Travis suffered a devastating leg injury that sidelined him late in the season, and the rumored poor handling of his rehab when he eventually joined the New York Jets forced him to retire from football altogether.

Quantifying what Travis went through would be difficult. However, the South Florida native believes he is still on the path that he put his faith in, but the pain of losing something he loved so dearly remains.

"I miss football, I do. I miss playing football. I go to sleep at night, and I just imagine what it could be. My mind always goes back to my faith," Travis said. "It is God's plan, bro. It wasn't meant to be."

Travis Reflects on Life After Football

FSU QB Jordan Travis (13) mentally prepares before a game at Doak Campbell Stadium. | Kate Finkelstein/FSView / USA TODAY NETWORK

The old adage of faith, family, and football still holds true. He currently hosts a podcast, Travis Take Two, with his brother, Devon Travis, where they discuss various topics in college football. Spending valuable time with his kids is his No. 1 priority.

"I want to be able to play with my kids one day," Travis continued. "That's my biggest thing, and it always has been my biggest. I want to be able to chase my kid around. I want to be able to teach him how to do a dropback, even if it is slow. I miss playing football so much, but I know God's plan is greater, and here we are today."

The Former Star Misses the Brotherhood

Nov 11, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) high fives a young fan after winning the game against the Miami Hurricanes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

As the conversation turned away from the on-field grind to what football leaves behind, his response was simple: It is the brotherhood he missed the most.

"I miss the camps that we used to have, just chopping it up. Those are the coolest parts. What I miss about football is the brotherhood."

Travis is an ambassador for The Battle's End, an FSU NIL program responsible for bringing in talent and a new "brotherhood" of players to help build Florida State's future. While the game was taken from him sooner than expected, Travis remains rooted in his faith, trusting that the path ahead is the one he was meant to walk.

