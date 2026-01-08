FSU football lands another Australian punter to fortify position in 2026

Florida State fans grew quite fond of Australia during Alex Mastromanno's time in Tallahassee. Mastromanno signed with the Seminoles out of nowhere as a member of Mike Norvell's first recruiting class.

Mastromanno went on to handle the punting duties for five years, earning Ray Guy Award semifinalist honors in 2023 and 2024, along with consensus All-American honors during his final season at Florida State.

The Seminoles relied on Mac Chiumento as their starting punter in 2025. Florida State ended up punting just 27 times, a program record. Chiumento has since transferred to Texas, along with promising specialist Brunno Reus, hitting the portal.

That left a gap on special teams and Florida State is filling it with another punter from down under.

New Mexico Punter Daniel Hughes Commits To FSU

Dec 26, 2025; Phoenix, AZ, USA; New Mexico Lobos punter Daniel Hughes (96) carries an Australian flag against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Thursday, New Mexico sophomore punter transfer Daniel Hughes signed with Florida State, per Noles247.

Hughes was among the ten semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award this fall. In 12 games, he punted 41 times with an average of 45.4 yards per attempt. Hughes had a 50+ yard punt in eight appearances, including a 64-yard boot against San Jose State on October 3.

According to PFF, 14 of Hughes' punts landed inside the 20-yard line, and he only had two touchbacks. He averaged 3.95 seconds of hangtime.

Hughes spent his freshman season at City College of San Francisco. He appeared in ten games with the program, punting 49 times with an average of 37.7 yards per attempt, and a long of 62 yards. Hughes had 18 punts land inside the 20 and forced 13 fair catches with just two touchbacks.

The 27-year-old has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Hughes stands at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds.

Who Has Florida State Landed In The Transfer Portal?

DB Nehemiah Chandler, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

RB Tre Wisner, Junior (Announced 1/5)

QB Ashton Daniels, Senior (Announced 1/6)

OL Bradyn Joiner, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

OL Nate Pabst, Redshirt Senior (Announced 1/6)

TE Desirrio Riles, Junior (Announced 1/6)

DE Rylan Kennedy, Junior (Announced 1/6)

OL Paul Bowling, True Freshman (Announced 1/7)

P Daniel Hughes, Sophomore (Announced 1/8)

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

LB Ashton Bracewell, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/3)

DE Amaree Williams, Sophomore (Announced 1/5)

DL Mandrell Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

DL Darryll Desir, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/5)

LB Justin Cryer, Junior (Announced 1/5)

K Brunno Reus, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

OL Ja'Elyne Matthews, True Freshman (Announced 1/6)

DB Earl Little Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/6)

WR Lawayne McCoy, Sophomore (Announced 1/6)

LB Gav Holman, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 1/7)

