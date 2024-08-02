FSU Football LB Coach Randy Shannon Previews Linebacker Room Ahead of First Scrimmage
Florida State is gearing up for its first scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday with a lot of looming question marks hanging around the program. The 'Noles lost 13 players to the 2024 NFL Draft and are looking to reload at key positions to secure a championship bid and a spot in the new 12-team playoff.
One of the rooms that will be a focal point on defense is the linebacker corps. Veterans like Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach are gone to the NFL but they still return quality depth with DJ Lundy, Justin Cryer, Omar Graham, Jr., and Blake Nichelson alongside transfers Cam Riley and Shawn Murphy.
Linebackers coach Randy Shannon met with the media after Friday's practice to give some insight into the LB room and an update on the health of the team heading into the second week of fall camp. Lundy has been dealing with the normal bumps and bruises of such a regimented routine but overall, Shannon felt that the group as a whole has been solid.
"I think the guys are running around really good. We're mixing a lot of guys up as far as the young guys—not really young, they've been here for a year," Shannon said. "Cryer is playing two positions. DJ Lundy, you know, he's a little nicked but he's back in practice doing some things and walk-throughs. DeMarco Ward, Omar Graham, and Cam Riley and Blake have all been playing like two or three positions. So we've got a good rotation right now, and guys are getting comfortable with each other."
Auburn transfer linebacker Riley has been a standout through the first week of camp and the experience he brings into the room has proven to be valuable. Learning a new scheme can be difficult for anyone but the seasoned Evergreen, AL native has picked up the defensive language in the Seminole defense and seems to be flourishing as the 'Noles continue throughout camp.
"(He's) a veteran guy, does a lot of good things for us. Big guy but athletic; he's not just a pure run-stopper. He's a guy that can cover, he can come off the edge, he can do a lot of good things for us, so we're excited to have him on the team," Shannon continued. "Also, you know, he's learning, but when you've got a veteran guy, all it is about is translating terminology from one terminology to another, and that's what he's been doing. I'm really pleased with the way he's picking up everything."
Riley had an interception earlier this week in practice, and his instincts have shown during the short period of time he's been in Tallahassee. While instincts are mostly built over time, they are a crucial part of any good defense in today's game.
"When you watch NFL football, you see a lot of older guys still in the league, right? It's because they know formations, they know what play is coming out of those formations. I think the biggest thing that the guys are learning now is when you make plays it is because you notice something," Shannon said of his group. "You say, 'Okay, it's gonna run this route again,' or 'Here's this running play.' You may see a big tackle for loss because they notice something on the football field, and that's the learning process of being a better team."
Northwestern transfer linebacker Justin Cryer has also been a bright spot for the Seminole defense. While not seeing the field much in 2023, he is definitely carving a spot out in the rotation. The linebacker room is still top-heavy but Cryer's production, and his role on defense, should see an increase as they head into the 2024 season. Instilling toughness and physicality is a goal Shannon has for his entire room.
"He's exactly what we thought he was going to be coming out of high school. He was a major league, big-time baseball player, to be honest with you. He was the first baseman coming out of high school, and his brother played basketball at Houston. But he's an athlete that we always liked. He played tailback in school, played some Wildcat quarterback out of high school," Shannon said. "So, he's like most of the linebackers that we have on our roster right now. You take Omar, you take DJ Lundy, you take Blake, you take Cryer, those guys, DeMarco Ward—they all played running back or some form of offense. You take athletes like that, and you have the mentality of being physical and tough, and you do a lot of good things with them."
Shannon's full interview can be seen below.
