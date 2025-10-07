FSU football legend shares powerful postgame moment after crushing loss to Miami
The Florida State Seminoles have produced plenty of college football and NFL legends throughout the years.
When there's a big game in Tallahassee, you can expect the stars to come out to shine in support of the garnet and gold.
That was the case on Saturday night as a large number of former players were on the sideline to watch Florida State take on Miami. That included recent standouts such as Dalvin Cook, Jared Verse, and Jordan Travis, along with faces from the past like Peter Warrick, Charlie Ward, and Darnell Dockett.
READ MORE: FSU QB Tommy Castellanos takes blame for loss to Miami Hurricanes
Obviously, the disappointment in Doak Campbell Stadium was evident in the wake of Florida State's 28-22 loss. That didn't stop Dockett from producing a powerful postgame scene.
FSU Legend Speaks To Three True Freshmen After Seminoles Fall To Miami
Following the defeat in the rivalry game, Dockett was spotted giving an inspiring message to three of Florida State's most promising players on the defensive line.
A trio of true freshmen - Kevin Wynn, Mandrell Desir, and Darryll Desir - made sure to listen closely to what the former ACC Defensive Player of the Year had to say.
It was an inspiring moment as Wynn and the Desir twins have a chance to have bright futures in Tallahassee. Dockett clearly recognizes their potential as he was once at this stage in his respective career.
Dockett also joined Florida State's defensive line for the pre-game huddle.
A Florida State Legend In His Own Right
Dockett played at Florida State under former head coach Bobby Bowden from 1999-2003. After redshirting during the Seminoles' run to their second national title, he became a four-year starter for the program.
The massive defender was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection (2000, 2003) and earned second-team All-American honors in 2003. Dockett totaled 248 tackles, 65 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and 19 pass deflections. He still holds the program record for tackles for loss.
Dockett went on to be selected by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He spent over a decade in the NFL. Dockett was a three-time Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2009.
In 158 appearances at the professional level, Dockett recorded 472 tackles, 90 tackles for loss, 40.5 sacks, seven forced fumbles, 14 fumble recoveries, including two of which he returned for touchdowns, 18 pass deflections, and four interceptions.
READ MORE: FSU football surprisingly stays ranked in the latest AP Poll top 25
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok