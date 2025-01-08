FSU Football Listed as Having One of the Most Disappointing Seasons in 2024
There is no denying that the 2024 season for the Florida State Seminoles was, for lack of a better term, lackluster in living up to expectations after a 2023 ACC Championship year. The 'Noles went 2-10 with blistering losses to rivals Clemson, Florida, and Miami while FSU showcased something left to be desired.
With Florida State’s No. 18 overall recruiting class and No. 5 transfer class heading into the 2025 season, there is hope that head coach Mike Norvell and the Seminoles will turn things around this year.
However, the previous campaign cannot be forgotten, it must be learned from. FSU's 2024 season ranked as one of the most disappointing in the country, landing at the No. 11 spot by 247Sports, which is suiting for the historically bad year in Tallahassee.
No team in major college football suffered a greater downfall than Florida State in 2024. After being left out of the College Football Playoff as an undefeated ACC champion the year before, the Seminoles had revenge on their mind despite an overhauled roster. However, Florida State collapsed, posting a dismal 2-10 record for its worst winning percentage in 50 years. The Seminoles had one of the lowest-scoring offenses in the entire FBS, averaging just 15.4 points per game. They failed to score more than 21 points against all 11 FBS opponents.- Cody Nagel, 247Sports.com
READ MORE: Florida State Re-Offers 6-foot-6 Offensive Lineman Out of South Florida
Granted, the 'Noles lost a staggering 13 players to the 2024 NFL Draft, and last season's losing record—both robust and alarming—has shaken the fan base. Head coach Mike Norvell has vowed to put FSU back on track by hiring UCF head coach Gus Malzahn to lead the offense, Nebraska's Tony White to oversee the defense, and assembling a strong supporting staff to facilitate the transition back to winning football.
FSU kicks off the 2025 season with the first saga of a home-and-home matchup against Alabama on August 30. A win against the Crimson Tide could do wonders for the Seminoles and squash any lingering doubts from their critics.
READ MORE: Standout Utah State Running Back Transfer Lists Florida State In Top-Six
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
• Florida State Adds FCS Quarterbacks Coach To Off-Field Staff
• Florida State Lands Explosive Tennessee Wide Receiver Transfer Squirrel White
• Florida State Secures Veteran Memphis Linebacker Transfer Elijah Herring
• Former FSU Defensive End, Seminole Legacy Transferring To Third School In Three Years