FSU football's Micahi Danzy earns ACC honors for career performance
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy earned ACC Player of the Week honors Monday after his breakout performance Saturday vs. Kent State.
Danzy, from Tallahassee, was named ACC Rookie of the Week after recording 176 total yards on just three touches in FSU’s 66-10 win over the Golden Flashes. For the season, Danzy is averaging 33.2 yards on nine touches.
On three consecutive drives in the first quarter, Danzy had highlight-worthy plays. Danzy caught a 47-yard pass deep over the middle between two defenders that began an FSU touchdown drive and followed that up with a 65-yard catch-and-run that set up another FSU touchdown. The two catches were the longest of Danzy’s career.
The following drive, Danzy scored on a 64-yard run, his third of the season and longest career rush. Danzy became the first player in Florida State history with a 60-yard run and 60-yard reception in the same game.
Danzy’s 112 receiving yards were a career high, his first 100-yard receiving game and the eighth-most in a quarter nationally in 2025. For the season, Danzy is FSU’s leading rusher, with 173 yards on just five carries. His touchdowns have come from 32, 53 and 64 yards. Receiving, Danzy has 126 yards on four catches.
Danzy is FSU’s first ACC Rookie of the Week since Omarion Cooper earned the honor in FSU’s win vs. Miami in 2021. Danzy, the ACC record holder in the 400-meter, also earned ACC Rookie of the Week honors in the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.
No. 8 Florida State travels to Virginia to play the Cavaliers Friday at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN.
*Release courtesy of FSU Athletics
