Mike Norvell delivers interesting response to Alabama season opener

The Seminoles will likely be facing a top-10 team in Tallahassee on August 30.

Jackson Bakich

Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell before the game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles have a major matchup in front of them to start their season: The Alabama Crimson Tide.

This offseason has not come without some heated tensions, as new FSU QB Thomas Castellanos fired the shot heard 'round the world' toward the Crimson Tide program by saying that "Nick Saban can't save them" and that the Tide wouldn't be able to stop him.

However, at the ACC Media Days on Wednesday, Florida State head coach Mike Norvell took a slightly different approach, but did not overlook 'Bama during his press conference.

“Since we came back in January, it wasn’t about Alabama. And it’s not going to be, it’s going to be about us, the things that we do," said Norvell. "We get a great showcase, we get a great opportunity to be able to kick off the season in Doak Campbell Stadium, back to full capacity, against a wonderful opponent. That is why you come here but we’re accustomed to that."

Norvell continued, sharing that the 'Noles will prepare themselves for Alabama and all their opponents by focusing on themselves first.

"You come to Florida State to play in these games, you come to Florida State to be on this stage and it’s something we’re all excited about but the opponent is not going to dictate our focus," Norvell said. "It’s got to come down to what we’re willing do, regardless of who it is that we’re playing, to put ourselves in the best position to play our best in those games. To kick the season off, it’s exciting.”

The Seminoles will face the Crimson Tide to open the season on Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Tallahassee.

Jackson Bakich
