Mike Norvell's foundation donates $10,000 to Ethan Pritchard's GoFundMe
The Florida State Seminoles football team has been through a rollercoaster of emotions.
After upsetting #8 Alabama on Saturday by a score of 31-17, the FSU football program learned of the news that freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard had been shot in the back of the head. He is in stable but critical condition.
With a GoFundMe set up for Pritchard, head coach MIke Norvell's foundation, the "Keep Climbing Family Foundation," has donated $10,000 to the fund to support Pritchard and his medical care.
Norvell said to the media that his fellow teammates are praying for Pritchard daily and consider him one of their brothers.
“It’s a lot," Norvell said on Wednesday. "I try to give the players a daily update. I talked to Ethan’s dad this morning. I try to check on them daily. I was able to go yesterday for a short period, limited visitation, but just being there was good."
"He’s still in stable [but critical] condition. We’re praying for him every day," Norvell added. "It’s about being there for our players, too, because that’s one of their brothers and they deeply care about him."
Florida State University released a statement regarding Pritchard and his condition hours following the news of the incredibly unfortunate situation.
"Ethan Pritchard, a freshman linebacker on Florida State's football team, is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound last night while visiting family in Havana, Florida."
"The Pritchard family is thankful for the support from so many people, as well as the care from first responders and medical professionals, and asks that their privacy be respected at this time. Further updates will be provided as they are available."
You can donate to the GoFundMe for Ethan Pritchard here. Over $100K has been raised so far.
The Seminoles face off against East Texas A&M on Saturday at noon ET in Tallahassee.
