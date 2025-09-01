FSU football linebacker Ethan Pritchard victim of shooting incident Sunday night
Florida State true freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard was injured and subsequently hospitalized following a shooting incident in Havana, Florida, on Sunday evening. There are no immediate details on his condition.
According to the Gadsden County Sheriff's Office, one man was shot near the Havana Heights Apartments and taken to the hospital. Pritchard was not identified in the report, which originated from WCTV, but he's believed to be the victim.
NoleGameday has reached out to Florida State regarding the situation and we are awaiting a statement from the program.
READ MORE: Breaking down the best and worst FSU football performances vs. Alabama
Players have already been informed and many are showing their support for Pritchard on social media.
Pritchard suited up for his first game at Florida State in the upset victory against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday. A true freshman, he didn't see the field.
The Florida native signed with the Seminoles as a three-star prospect in the 2025 class. He was ranked as the No. 507 overall prospect, the No. 54 LB, and the No. 64 recruit in Florida in his class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
Pritchard committed to Florida State in October of 2023 and never wavered despite the disappointing season last fall. During his senior season at Seminole High School, he totaled 39 tackles and seven tackles for loss in nine games.
After enrolling at FSU in January, Pritchard went through spring practice and the preseason with the team.
Defensive coordinator Tony White previously praised Pritchard following the second scrimmage of fall camp.
“He’s showing out and doing some nice stuff. It’s up and down, but he’s showing his athletic ability and that he’s going to be a really good linebacker here in the future," White said.
NoleGameday will provide an update on Pritchard when more information becomes available. As of now, all we can do is pray and wish the best for his family.
READ MORE: FSU football surging in national conversation following Alabama stomping
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok