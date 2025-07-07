FSU football’s Mike Norvell goes viral for EA Sports character fail
With college football a little under two months away, fans around the country can finally get their first new fix with the release of College Football 26. Florida State faithful are taking to their favorite gaming console, strapping on their tactical thumb armor, and getting into the gridiron in anticipation of FSU's season opener against Alabama on August 30.
While the WarchantWarrior3's and the GarnetGawds of the gamer community can play with and discuss quarterback Tommy Castellanos' recent comments regarding the matchup, one face in particular is taking to the sidelines in the game, although some wouldn't call the resemblance uncanny.
Florida State's lawyers have been busy wrapping up their recent lawsuit with the ACC, but EA’s latest depiction of FSU head coach Mike Norvell is something else. He looks like what Anderson Cooper might have become if he played offensive line before aging emotionally and landing a head coaching gig in the CFL.
"It looks like me trying to draw Mike Norvell," one fan said on Twitter.
Fans can choose to recreate their own version of what can only be described as Norvell's distant cousin from the Trader Joe's flag football team. However, the highly anticipated game allows players to charge into Doak Campbell Stadium behind Chief Osceola and Renegade.
The Seminoles are looking to bounce back from last year’s historically bad 2-10 season, as FSU diehards find hope by building the next dynasty themselves in College Football 26.
Whether or not they choose to change "Mike Norvell's" appearance is up to them.
