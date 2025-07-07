How does College Football 26 project Florida State Seminoles football's depth chart For 2025 season?
With College Football 26 releasing on Monday, fans can once again build their favorite teams into dominant forces on the virtual gridiron. The video game also gives gamers a chance to get a feel for the players who might light up the sport in 2025.
Florida State completely rebuilt its roster through the NCAA Transfer Portal and high school recruiting cycle. There are a ton of fresh faces and questions that have yet to be answered as the Seminoles prepare for fall camp in a few weeks.
That means there's no better time than right now to dive into how College Football 26 is projecting Florida State's depth chart for the season.
Do you agree with the order?
Quarterback:
1. Tommy Castellanos, Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS So.
3. Kevin Sperry, Fr.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr.
2. Kam Davis, So.
3. Adrian Webster, Jr. (computer generated player)
4. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Fullback:
1. Ike Copeland, Jr. (computer generated player)
Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Duce Robinson, Jr.
3. Lawayne McCoy, So.
4. Jayvan Boggs, Fr.
5. BJ Gibson, So.
6. Camdon Frier, RS Fr.
Tight End:
1. Wade McLaughlin, Jr. (computer generated player)
2. Randy Pittman Jr., Jr.
3. Markeston Douglas, RS Sr.
Left Tackle:
1. Gunnar Hansen, Sr.
2. Lucas Simmons, RS So.
3. Manasse Itete, RS Fr.
Left Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Andre' Otto, RS So.
3. Mario Nash Jr., Fr.
Center:
1. Luke Petitbon, RS Sr.
2. Jacob Rizy, RS Sr.
Right Guard:
1. Adrian Medley, RS Sr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Sr.
3. Tye Hylton, RS Fr.
Right Tackle:
1. Micah Pettus, RS SR.
2. Jon Daniels, RS Fr.
3. Jayden Todd, RS Fr.
Left Defensive End:
1. James Williams, RS Jr.
2. Deamontae Diggs, RS Sr.
3. Jaden Jones, RS Sr.
Right Defensive End:
1. Amaree Williams, So.
2. LaJessie Harrold, Fr.
3. Grant Fielder, RS So.
Defensive Tackle:
1. Darrell Jackson Jr., RS Sr.
2. Deante McCray, RS Jr.
3. Daniel Lyons, RS Jr.
4. Kevin Wynn, Fr.
5. KJ Sampson, RS So.
SAM Linebacker:
1. Jayden Parrish, RS Fr.
2. Ashton Bracewell, RS Fr.
MIKE Linebacker:
1. Stefon Thompson, RS Sr.
2. Blake Nichelson, Jr.
3. Justin Cryer, Jr.
4. Ethan Pritchard, Fr.
WILL Linebacker:
1. Elijah Herring, Sr.
2. Omar Graham Jr., RS Jr.
3. Caleb LaVallee, RS So.
Cornerback:
1. Jeremiah Wilson, Jr.
2. Quindarrius Jones, Jr.
3. Charles Lester III, RS Fr.
4. Cai Bates, RS Fr.
5. Ja'Bril Rawls, RS So.
Free Safety:
1. K.J. Kirkland, RS So.
2. Earl Little Jr., RS Jr.
3. Max Redmon, Fr.
Strong Safety:
1. Shyheim Brown, RS Sr.
2. Conrad Hussey, Jr.
3. Ashlynd Barker, RS Jr.
Kicker:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
Punter:
1. Mac Chiumento, RS Jr.
Long Snapper:
1. Mason Arnold, RS Sr.
Kick Returner:
1. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
2. Roydell Williams, RS Sr.
Punt Returner:
1. Lawayne McCoy, So.
2. BJ Gibson, So.
Kickoff Specialist:
1. Jake Weinberg, RS Fr.
3rd Down Running Back:
1. Kam Davis, So.
2. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Gadget:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
2. Jaylin Lucas, RS Jr.
Power Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr.
2. Kam Davis, So.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Squirrel White, Sr.
Slot Cornerback:
1. Edwin Joseph, RS So.
