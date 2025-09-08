The 52 Highest Rated Players in EA Sports FC 26 Revealed
The 26 highest rated men’s players in EA Sports FC 26 were officially revealed on Monday as hype and anticipation continues to build for the latest entry in the popular video game franchise.
Part of the build each year for a new EA Sports FC title is the excitement surrounding the ratings reveal. Fans want to know which superstars have been given upgrades, which players qualify for the ‘walkout’ title—an Ultimate Team card rated 86 or higher—and which players have been downgraded after disappointing last season.
The first rollout names the highest rated men’s players in the game. Check out the top 26 below.
The 26 Highest Rated Men’s Players in EA Sports FC 26
- Mohamed Salah—Liverpool, 91
- Kylian Mbappé—Real Madrid, 91
- Ousmane Dembélé—Paris Saint-Germain, 90
- Rodri—Manchester City, 90
- Virgil van Dijk—Liverpool, 90
- Jude Bellingham—Real Madrid, 90
- Erling Haaland—Manchester City, 90
- Raphinha—Barcelona, 89
- Lamine Yamal—Barcelona, 89
- Achraf Hakimi—Paris Saint-Germain, 89
- Vitinha—Paris Saint-Germain, 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma—Manchester City, 89
- Pedri—Barcelona, 89
- Joshua Kimmich—Bayern Munich, 89
- Alisson—Liverpool, 89
- Harry Kane—Bayern Munich, 89
- Fede Valverde—Real Madrid, 89
- Vinícius Júnior—Real Madrid, 89
- Florian Wirtz—Liverpool, 89
- Thibaut Courtois—Real Madrid, 89
- Robert Lewandowski—Barcelona, 88
- Lautaro Martínez—Inter Milan, 88
- Alexander Isak—Liverpool, 88
- Jamal Musiala—Bayern Munich, 88
- Gabriel—Arsenal, 88
- Bukayo Saka—Arsenal, 88
There’s been a shakeup at the top of the ratings this year as Salah joins Mbappé for the highest base rating in the game at 91. As well, multiple PSG players received big upgrades given their success last season. Dembélé, Hakimi and Vitinha all received major boosts to find themselves in the top 26. Gabriel and Saka round out the top 26 as both players got a +2 and +1 overall boost respectively. Barcelona superstars Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Pedri also make their way into the top 26.
Rodri and Haaland were both tied with the Real Madrid superstar last year as well, though this year they have both been knocked down a point to 90. Other players to receive a downgrade include Vinícius Júnior, Kane, Martínez and Kevin De Bruyne who is not in the top 26.
The 26 Highest Rated Women’s Players in EA Sports FC 26
- Alexia Putellas—Barcelona, 91
- Aitana Bonmatí—Barcelona, 91
- Caroline Graham Hansen—Barcelona, 90
- Alessia Russo—Arsenal, 89
- Mariona Caldentey—Arsenal, 89
- Patri Guijarro—Barcelona, 89
- Khadija Shaw—Manchester City, 89
- Mapi León—Barcelona, 89
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto—Lyon, 88
- Kadidiatou Diani—Lyon, 88
- Sophia Wilson—Portland Thorns, 88
- Guro Reiten—Chelsea, 88
- Ewa Pajor—Barcelona, 88
- Christiane Endler—Lyon, 88
- Debinha—KC Current, 88
- Irene Paredes—Barcelona, 88
- Chloe Kelly—Arsenal, 87
- Lindsey Heaps—Lyon, 87
- Lucy Bronze—Chelsea, 87
- Rose Lavelle—NJ/NY Gotham, 87
- Sakina Karchaoui—Paris Saint-Germain, 87
- Leah Williamson—Arsenal, 87
- Beth Mead—Arsenal, 87
- Mallory Swanson—Chicago Red Stars, 87
- Ada Hegerberg—Lyon, 87
- Lauren Hemp—Manchester City, 87
Bonmatí remains the highest rated player on the women’s side, but this year she’s joined by club and national team teammate Alexia Putellas who received a +1 overall. Arsenal stars Mariona Caldentey, Alessia Russo and Leah Williamson also received notable upgrades after they won the Women’s Champions League.