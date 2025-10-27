FSU football's Mike Norvell highlights Wake Forest's biggest threats
It will be a tale of two teams when the Florida State Seminoles (3-4, 0-4 ACC) host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (5-2, 2-2 ACC) this weekend, as both teams are seemingly on different trajectories in the 2025 season.
The 'Noles are looking to respond after a four-game losing streak and enter the matchup not having won a conference game this season. Wake Forest is coming into Doak Campbell Stadium with a three-game momentum after breaking the SMU Mustangs' 20-game in-season conference winning streak last weekend and will look to move to 6-2 on the year.
Norvell Sees Confident Wake Forest Team Ahead
FSU head coach Mike Norvell made it clear on Monday that the challenge ahead won’t come easily against a Wake Forest squad he considers one of the ACC’s most confident and consistent defenses. The Demon Deacons currently rank 23 nationally in total defense and third in the ACC behind No. 10 Miami and No. 16 Louisville.
"It's a team that plays extremely hard. I think defensively, they're towards the top of our league defensively in a lot of statistical categories, but you see a defense that's really playing at a high level. They are confident in what they're asked to do," Norvell said.
"Obviously, new coordinator, new staff there, so they're growing each and every week," Norvell added. "I thought they did an outstanding job this past weekend against SMU and really made things difficult for them in all ways."
FSU Preparing for Barnes-Claiborne Duo
Wake Forest hired Jake Dickert away from Washington State last December. Dickert stepped in for longtime head coach Dave Clawson, who stepped down at the end of the 2024 season.
On the offensive side of the ball, Norvell was quick to point out wide receiver Chris Barnes, who has 476 yards through the air and three scores through seven games. At running back, Desmond Claiborne has 686 yards from scrimmage and eight touchdowns.
The Demon Deacons’ new offensive identity hasn’t gone unnoticed in Tallahassee, with Norvell singling out two of Wake’s biggest catalysts on offense.
READ MORE: Former FSU star quarterback sounds off on Seminoles’ struggles
"The Barnes kid at receiver, I think, is extremely talented. He's explosive. You've got to always know where he's at," Norvell said. "Obviously, Claiborne is one of the best running backs in our league, and he will be a guy I think that will be a pretty high draft pick you'll hear this spring."
After a rough month in conference play, the Seminoles will have a chance to reset once again on Saturday night in Tallahassee.
"This is a team that can compete with anybody in our league, and we're going to have to play our best game."
Florida State and Wake Forest will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on the ACC Network on Saturday, November 1.
READ MORE: Florida State near top of ACC in 2025 ratings amid broadcast imbalance