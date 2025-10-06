Nole Gameday

FSU football offensive player leaving program to play in another sport

The Seminoles are taking a hit on offense.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles made a few depth chart changes ahead of their home game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Most of the switches came on defense but there was one notable alteration on offense. That was at the slot wide receiver position with sophomore Lawayne McCoy taking over the starting job and true freshman Jayvan Boggs backing him up.

Sophomore wide receiver BJ Gibson was removed from the two-deep entirely after previously being listed as the primary backup in the slot.

Now we know why. Gibson is leaving the football team.

BJ Gibson Shifting Focus To Another Sport

BJ Gibson
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University wide receiver BJ Gibson reacts after their loss to Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images / Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images

According to a Florida State spokesperson, Gibson plans to shift his focus solely to baseball, where he began to blossom for Link Jarrett last season. The news was first reported by Warchant's Matt LaSerre.

Gibson appeared in the Seminoles' first five games but didn't record any statistics. Last season, he caught two passes for 14 yards in six appearances. He also returned one punt for three yards.

The Georgia native stood out for his work on the scout team in 2024. That ultimately led to Gibson's promotion into the lineup late in the season.

However, Gibson missed the majority of spring practice while playing baseball. He hasn't been able to consistently get onto the field with Duce Robinson, Squirrel White, Micahi Danzy, Lawayne McCoy, and Jayvan Boggs soaking up most of the snaps at wide receiver.

The move will open on a spot on Florida State's roster. It's a tough loss as Gibson carried himself the right way on and off the field. He had a bright future in football if he decided to stick with it.

Gibson was ranked as the No. 407 overall prospect, the No. 21 ATH, and the No. 45 recruit in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.

At the same time, he's shown plenty of promise on the diamond.

Gibson Is A Rising Baseball Star

In his first season with the Florida State baseball team, Gibson played in 21 games and made nine starts in left field. He helped the Seminoles advance to the NCAA Super Regional and a runner-up finish in the ACC.

In 33 at-bats, Gibson had eight hits, three doubles, four RBI, 11 runs scored, 11 total bases, and eight walks with four stolen bases in four attempts. Gibson recorded two hits, two runs scored, and two stolen bases in March against North Florida.

Gibson will have three years of eligibility remaining to play baseball.

*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

