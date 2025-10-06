FSU football offensive player leaving program to play in another sport
The Florida State Seminoles made a few depth chart changes ahead of their home game against the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday afternoon.
Most of the switches came on defense but there was one notable alteration on offense. That was at the slot wide receiver position with sophomore Lawayne McCoy taking over the starting job and true freshman Jayvan Boggs backing him up.
Sophomore wide receiver BJ Gibson was removed from the two-deep entirely after previously being listed as the primary backup in the slot.
Now we know why. Gibson is leaving the football team.
BJ Gibson Shifting Focus To Another Sport
According to a Florida State spokesperson, Gibson plans to shift his focus solely to baseball, where he began to blossom for Link Jarrett last season. The news was first reported by Warchant's Matt LaSerre.
Gibson appeared in the Seminoles' first five games but didn't record any statistics. Last season, he caught two passes for 14 yards in six appearances. He also returned one punt for three yards.
The Georgia native stood out for his work on the scout team in 2024. That ultimately led to Gibson's promotion into the lineup late in the season.
However, Gibson missed the majority of spring practice while playing baseball. He hasn't been able to consistently get onto the field with Duce Robinson, Squirrel White, Micahi Danzy, Lawayne McCoy, and Jayvan Boggs soaking up most of the snaps at wide receiver.
The move will open on a spot on Florida State's roster. It's a tough loss as Gibson carried himself the right way on and off the field. He had a bright future in football if he decided to stick with it.
Gibson was ranked as the No. 407 overall prospect, the No. 21 ATH, and the No. 45 recruit in the 2024 class according to the 247Sports composite ratings.
At the same time, he's shown plenty of promise on the diamond.
Gibson Is A Rising Baseball Star
In his first season with the Florida State baseball team, Gibson played in 21 games and made nine starts in left field. He helped the Seminoles advance to the NCAA Super Regional and a runner-up finish in the ACC.
In 33 at-bats, Gibson had eight hits, three doubles, four RBI, 11 runs scored, 11 total bases, and eight walks with four stolen bases in four attempts. Gibson recorded two hits, two runs scored, and two stolen bases in March against North Florida.
Gibson will have three years of eligibility remaining to play baseball.
*Information courtesy of Florida State Athletics
