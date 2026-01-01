FSU football officially announces John Garrett as Deputy AD/GM of Player Personnel

Florida State University Vice President and Director of Athletics Michael Alford announced the hiring of John Garrett as Deputy Athletics Director and General Manager of Player Personnel, a newly created position that will oversee all football roster construction, player evaluation, recruiting operations, and NIL integration. Garrett joins Florida State from Duke University, where he served as General Manager of Player Personnel.

Garrett will report directly to Alford and work in close partnership with head football coach Mike Norvell, aligning Florida State's football program with an NFL-style operational model designed to maximize competitive success in the evolving college football landscape.

Garrett brings extensive experience across college football operations, player personnel, and strategic planning. He spent the last two seasons at Duke, where he helped build rosters that won 17 games and the 2025 ACC championship. He played a key role in roster management, recruiting coordination, and the integration of analytics and evaluation processes into football decision-making.

"This is a transformational step for Florida State Football," Alford said. "The college game has fundamentally changed, and elite programs must operate with the same discipline, structure, and clarity of roles as professional organizations. John Garrett brings a proven background in roster management, player evaluation, and operational leadership that will allow our coaches to focus on coaching while ensuring we are building our roster in a smart, sustainable, and competitive way."

Prior to his stint at Duke, Garrett played a pivotal role in FSU's return to prominence while serving as director of scouting for offense during the 2022 and 2023 seasons at a critical moment when roster building in college football was rapidly changing. He helped bring an NFL-style evaluation approach to FSU, focusing on disciplined film study, transfer-portal assessment, and roster analysis to support smarter personnel decisions. During his first stint at FSU, the Seminoles posted a 23-4 overall record, including a perfect 13-0 regular season in 2023 that culminated in the program's first ACC championship since 2014.

Garrett's work emphasized identifying players who could contribute immediately, understanding positional needs and depth, and reducing risk in an increasingly competitive NIL and portal environment. Garrett's role strengthened how the program evaluated talent and laid important groundwork for the front-office model now used across major college football programs.

Garrett was the head coach at Lafayette College from 2017-21 and also has collegiate coaching experience as the offensive coordinator at Oregon State and Richmond and wide receivers coach at Virginia. He has 18 years of experience in the NFL, spending six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, including his last two seasons as passing game coordinator, as well as with the Cincinnati Bengals, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Garrett earned his bachelor's degree in history from Princeton in 1988. He and his wife, Honor, have four children, John Jr., Honor, Olivia and Caroline. His brother, Jason, was head coach of the Dallas Cowboys from 2010-19, and their father, Jim, spent 38 years in the NFL as a scout and assistant coach.

FSU's New Football Operations Model

Under the new structure, Florida State Football will operate with a clear division of responsibilities between on-field coaching and off-field football operations:

• The Deputy AD/GM of Player Personnel will lead all aspects of roster construction alongside Coach Norvell, including high school recruiting strategy, transfer portal acquisition and retention, scholarship allocation, and long-term personnel planning.

• The Head Coach and coaching staff will maintain full authority over player development, game preparation, culture, and on-field performance.

• Football NIL, player evaluation, and recruiting analytics will be centralized and integrated into a single operational framework to ensure alignment, compliance, and competitive efficiency.

"John and I share a vision for building a championship program in today's collegiate athletics structure," Norvell said. "He was a valuable part of our staff when he was here previously, and I'm excited he will be leading this restructuring of our player personnel efforts. This new model shows our investment and will make us more efficient while enhancing player development, scouting and retention in a collaborative environment."

Garrett is widely respected for his ability to balance competitive ambition with long-term program health.

"I am excited to return to Florida State University and to work closely with Michael Alford, Coach Norvell and the rest of the Florida State football staff," Garrett said. "We will lead a collaborative effort to build a football team with the right kind of student-athletes that will consistently compete for championships. We will build a team that will make everyone associated with Florida State University proud to be a Seminole. Go Noles!"

The enhancement of the Deputy AD/GM of Player Personnel role and the restructuring of football operations reflect Florida State's commitment to adapting proactively to ongoing changes in college athletics, including NIL, the transfer portal, and the increasing complexity of roster management.

"This is about putting Florida State Football in position to win, now and in the future," Alford said. "We are investing in people, processes, and structure that give our student-athletes and coaches every opportunity to succeed."



2026- Florida State Deputy Athletics Director/General Manager of Player Personnel

2024-25 Duke General Manager of Player Personnel

2022-23 Florida State Director of Scouting (Offense)

2017-21 Lafayette College Head Coach

2016 Richmond Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach

2015 Florida Quality Control Analyst (Offense)

2014 Oregon State Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks & Tight Ends Coach

2013 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receivers Coach

2011-12 Dallas Cowboys Passing Game Coordinator/Tight Ends Coach

2007-10 Dallas Cowboys Tight Ends Coach

2006 Virginia Assistant Head Coach for Offense/Wide Receivers Coach

2004-05 Virginia Wide Receivers Coach

2003 Cincinnati Bengals College Scout

2002 Cincinnati Bengals Tight Ends Coach

2001 Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Assistant

1999-2000 Arizona Cardinals Quarterbacks Coach

1997-98 Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Assistant

1996 Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receivers Coach

1995 Cincinnati Bengals Offensive Assistant

1992-94 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Pro Personnel Assistant/College Scout

1990 Princeton Volunteer Assistant Coach

