FSU Football gets positive news as crucial defender makes unexpected return to practice
Injuries have not been kind to the Florida State Seminoles throughout spring practice. The Seminoles entered the slate without the services of at least four players and have had some others get banged up over the last few weeks.
With that being said, FSU finally got some positive news on Tuesday as a crucial defender made an unexpected return to the practice fields. Prior to the beginning of the spring, head coach Mike Norvell shared that redshirt senior safety Shyheim Brown would miss the period due to an undisclosed injury.
To the surprise of Norvell, Brown made enough progress in his rehab to suit up for Florida State's seventh spring practice.
"Shyheim Brown, whom I said at the beginning of spring ball, I was anticipating him being out for all of it. He actually got some work in today," Norvell said after Tuesday's practice. "Has done a great job in his rehab and he felt good, looked good so it was great to get him back out there getting some work in the secondary."
Brown was in attendance to support former teammates at FSU's Pro Day a few weeks ago. At the time, he didn't seem to be hampered physically in any way. In b-roll footage released by the program, Brown and junior safety Conrad Hussey were both spotted in full pads.
Regardless, this is an important development for the Seminoles as Brown is one of the most experienced players on the roster. He's anticipated to play a large in the defensive backfield in 2025 and his presence is massive considering redshirt sophomore Edwin Joseph has been ruled out for the remainder of the spring.
Brown had an up-and-down campaign last fall. He recorded a career-high 70 tackles, one tackle for loss, two pass deflections, and two blocked field goals but graded out at 69.8 overall per PFF, which was lower than his rating in 2022 (72.7) and 2023 (70.8). Brown allowed ten catches for 141 yards and a touchdown on 14 targets, a receiving percentage of 71.4%, after surrendering just ten total catches the previous two seasons.
The Florida native will surely be focused on bouncing back next fall. He's extremely talented and fits the mold of what the Seminoles like to do in the defensive backfield with his 6-foot-2, 205-pound frame. Brown has also made plenty of game-winning plays during his time at Florida State, none more important than a blocked extra point with no time remaining on the clock to secure a 24-23 victory against LSU nearly three years ago.
