FSU football potential breakout players who shined in fall camp
With ten days left until kickoff, Florida State’s fall camp is wrapping up just in time for Alabama fans to stockpile mayo-based casseroles, crank up “Sweet Home Alabama,” and start hollering “Roll Tide!” approximately 473 times before lunch. But behind the tailgates and the noise, the Florida State vs. Alabama season opener looms large, boasting a marquee matchup with both teams desperate to bounce back from down seasons.
FSU enters its 2025 college football season looking to rebound from a disappointing finish a year ago, while Alabama opens a new era under second-year head coach Kalen DeBoer. The Seminoles and the No. 8 Crimson Tide will square off on August 30 inside Doak Campbell Stadium, setting the stage for one of college football’s biggest early-season showdowns.
Now that the 'Noles have entered game-prep mode, several players have separated themselves during camp. From transfer standouts to true freshmen earning key reps, a few Seminoles have made strong cases for bigger roles heading into the season opener.
Freshman Running back Ousmane Kromah is Turning Heads Early
If there’s one thing to know about the 2025 Florida State team, it’s that the running back room is loaded with depth. With a healthy offensive line and a dual-threat quarterback in Tommy Castellanos, the ground game is expected to carry more weight than it did a season ago.
Ask anyone around the program about the Seminoles’ rushing attack, and one name comes up almost every time: former five-star recruit Ousmane Kromah. The buzz around him feels different, and it’s coming from both coaches and teammates who can’t stop talking about what he brings to the backfield.
Now, the running back room is deep, but veteran players and coaches have high expectations for the Leesburg, Georgia, standout. At 6'1'', 218 pounds, he already possesses the physical traits to have success at the next level.
Freshman Wide Receiver Jayvan Boggs Will Get His Chance
Another name that’s drawn consistent buzz this offseason is freshman wide receiver Jayvan Boggs. While both Kromah and Boggs still have plenty to prove to earn bigger roles, they have the talent to become game-changers for the Seminoles by season’s end.
Boggs capped off his senior season at 2A Cocoa High School with a staggering 99 receptions, 2,133 yards, and 24 touchdowns.
Both Kromah and Boggs could introduce themselves to college football in Week 1, and maybe send a few of those casseroles flying across living rooms in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
Defensive Back Jerry Wilson Projected to be a Difference Maker
Roaming the secondary for the Seminoles will be Houston transfer cornerback Jerry Wilson. While considered slightly undersized at 5’10’’, 185 pounds, his personality and playing style are bigger than what is written on his roster bio.
He finished his junior season with 24 tackles, four for a loss, and four interceptions in his final eight starts for the Cougars. He’s another player who has been brought up numerous times on campus and has given quarterback Tommy Castellanos a run for his money during camp.
"I think the only guy that's really gotten me is Jerry. I dislike Jerry very much. He's very talented,” Castellanos laughed at the challenges he’s faced from the Kissimmee, Florida native in a recent interview.
Already stepping into the role as a leader will be crucial for the secondary and his early impact has been known throughout the team.
Duce Robinson is Solidifying Role as WR1
Robinson’s transfer to Florida State from USC has been highly regarded as one of the best pickups for head coach Mike Norvell in the offseason. He was a five-star prep recruit out of Phoenix, Arizona, and rated as a four-star transfer prospect after his two seasons with the Trojans.
He had 396 yards and five touchdowns on 29 receptions in 2024, and paired with receiver Squirrel White, the tandem should make an impact. The only reason White isn’t on this list, although he’s received his fair share of praise, is that there has been a nagging injury and an uncertain timeline, although coaches have said he will be back soon.
Defensive Lineman Jaden Jones Returns With Promise
When a new coaching staff comes in, everyone gets a clean start, and that is no different with redshirt senior defensive end Jaden Jones. Jones played sparingly for Florida State after signing with them in 2023 out of Hutchinson (Kan.) CC as the No. 6 JUCO prospect and the No. 1 edge defender in the country.
The injury bug hit Jones early, limiting him to just five games in 2023 before a lingering lower-body issue sidelined him for all of 2024 after spring camp. Still, that didn’t stop him from making an impression on new defensive coordinator Tony White, who, after the first scrimmage, called Jones “one of the best players" on the field.
"He's gone from a guy who's never taken the field and been injured to last night, he arguably was probably one of the best players on the football field, you know what I mean?" White said of Jones. "So for him to do that, everything in his process is working."
His hard work has shown up throughout camp, and if healthy, he could be a breakout star that has often been overlooked on the roster.
Bridging the gap between transfers, James Williams, Jayson Jenkins, and Deamontae Diggs could help him get into the rotation early, and if he shines, he will likely put up significant numbers this season.
