FSU Football Pre-Fall Camp Depth Chart Projections: Offense
The offseason has been slowly trudging along but it's almost over with less than two weeks until Florida State begins fall camp. The Seminoles are returning a plethora of veterans while introducing plenty of new pieces on offense this season. The unit provided a glimpse of its potential in the spring but there are still steps to be climbed for the offense to reach its vast ceiling.
There will be a bunch of position battles to watch over the coming weeks at nearly every level of the offense. Jobs are still up for grabs in the backfield, at wide receiver and tight end, as well as along the offensive line.
These are our predictions for how Florida State's depth chart on offense will shake out during the preseason.
Quarterback:
1. DJ Uiagalelei, RS Sr.
2. Brock Glenn, RS Fr.
3. Luke Kromehoek, Fr.
Uiagalelei and Glenn were involved in a legitimate quarterback competition throughout spring practice with both players having their moments. However, Glenn suffered a minor injury late in the period that sidelined him for multiple practices and the Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase. Head coach Mike Norvell hasn't publicly named a starter but it feels like the job is Uiagalelei's to lose at this point.
Uiagalelei's skill set fits into what Florida State wants to do on offense in 2024 as far as taking shots deep and stretching the field. He's got the strongest arm of any quarterback to come through Tallahassee in recent years and the mindset of a veteran. Plus, he's already taken on a leadership role. There will be some highs and lows but Norvell and quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz are convinced they can get the best out of Uiagalelei, who is playing in his third different system in three years.
Glenn should be a capable backup who has a chance to keep growing the right direction. True freshman Luke Kromenhoek is waiting in the wings with all of the potential in the world.
Running Back:
1. Roydell Williams, RS Sr.
2. Caziah Holmes, RS Sr.
3. Kam Davis, Fr.
Florida State is deep at running back and multiple players will see snaps in the same game despite the depth chart. Norvell might eventually start running with the hot hand but expect to see him spread the wealth while the Seminoles begin life without Trey Benson. Williams is probably the closest player FSU has to that type of mold with Holmes filling in the gaps.
Williams got a chance to showcase his talent as spring practice progressed and exited with an exclamation point in the spring showcase. Holmes is a veteran in his own right but don't count out Kam Davis as the season continues. The true freshman is one of the youngest members of the backfield but has a bright future in front of him.
Tailback:
1. Lawrance Toafili, RS Sr.
2. Jaylin Lucas, Jr.
3. Samuel Singleton, RS Fr.
The Seminoles have to feel very comfortable with the tailback position as do-it-all standout Lawrance Toafili and the speedy Jaylin Lucas project to soak up the majority of snaps. Toafili has been with the Seminoles dating back to 2020 but he's playing at a new level ahead of his final season at the college level. His confidence is soaring after winning MVP of the ACC Championship and that was evident on the field in the spring.
Lucas transferred to Florida State this offseason and jumped right into the mix with what felt like daily explosive plays during spring practice. He's a smaller player at 5-foot-9 and the Seminoles will have to be smart with how they use him but Lucas can flat-out fly. He'll be moved from the backfield to the slot while making an impact on special teams as well.
Singleton didn't fall behind the pack and had moments of his own this spring. He's another younger player who could make a big impact in the coming seasons. Micahi Danzy has ELITE speed that might get him on the field sooner rather than later.
Fullback:
1. DJ Lundy, RS Sr.
Nothing much to add here. In the situations where the Seminoles utilize a fullback, watch out for Lundy, who's scored four touchdowns over the last two seasons.
Tight End:
1. Kyle Morlock, RS Sr.
2. Jackson West, RS Jr./Landen Thomas, Fr.
This might be the weakest position group on Florida State's roster based on what we saw during spring practice. The performance wasn't exactly unexpected with Jaheim Bell, Markeston Douglas, and Preston Daniel all gone but that didn't make it any less inspiring. Redshirt senior Kyle Morlock HAS to be the 'dude' in this room if the Seminoles are going to get any production.
At this point, the consistency just isn't there yet for Morlock. Hopefully, the light turns on as he enters his second year in a transition from the D2 level to facing top FBS competition. If not, Florida State has Jackson West and Landen Thomas behind him. West is a better blocker than receiver while Thomas just arrived in Tallahassee in January.
Ideally, Thomas realizes his talent as a former four-star recruit and continues to grow throughout the season. That's basically what the Seminoles are banking on at this point with Brian Courtney and Jerrale Powers also in the room.
Wide Receiver:
1. Malik Benson, Sr.
2. Jalen Brown, RS Fr./Darion Williamson, RS Sr.
The wide receiver room was up and down throughout spring practice. There's no questioning the talent but the consistency and mind-numbing drops are still a work in progress. The Seminoles will have to figure that out quickly in the preseason.
The only player who truly separated themselves from the pack was Malik Benson. After transferring from Alabama, he displayed his ability as a legitimate go-to wide receiver from the beginning to end of spring practice. Benson sufered a minor injury in the showcase but is expected to be fully healthy ahead of the 2024 campaign. He's the closest replacement that the Seminoles have for Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson. Benson will have to carry that production onto the field after only catching 13 passes for 162 yards and a touchdown for the Crimson Tide last season.
There are still jobs in the rotation up for grabs as a variety of Seminoles such as redshirt senior Darion Williamson and redshirt freshman Jalen Brown compete for jobs. Williamson has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career at Florida State but has impressed at various times. He's someone that Norvell thinks highly of. Brown just arrived this offseason and quickly made an impression with his ability to get off the line and make plays deep.
Wide Receiver:
1. Kentron Poitier, RS Sr./Hykeem Williams, So.
2. Deuce Spann, RS Sr.
This is a starting spot that is legitimately up for grabs in the preseason. Kentron Poitier was the 'King of the Spring' last year but ended up being banged up for the majority of the 2023 season. He didn't exactly light it up this spring either while still working to get back to his old self. Poitier even dropped a wide-open pass in the spring showcase that would've led to one of the bigger players of the day.
That means the door is open for former five-star prospect Hykeem Williams to grow up and take advantage of the opportunity. The dedication is clearly there as Williams transformed his body this offseason. He's in fantastic shape and has added muscle to fill out his frame. It will come down to his steadiness between the lines as Williams is still a work in progress as a wide receiver. His physical abilities and competitiveness might be too much for the Seminoles to keep him off the field this year.
Deuce Spann is entering his third season at Florida State while being well into his transition from a high school quarterback to college wide receiver. It's now or never for the redshirt senior to realize what he's capable of on the field.
Watch out for Elijah Moore in this spot as well.
Slot Wide Receiver:
1. Ja'Khi Douglas, RS Sr.
2. Lawayne McCoy, Fr.
The Seminoles took a major hit in the slot when Norvell revealed that sophomore wide receiver Destyn Hill would miss the 2024 season due to an injury suffered in the spring. Thankfully, Florida State has a steady hand to right the ship with the presence of the ever-reliable redshirt senior Ja'Khi Douglas. The veteran has made plenty of plays during his time in garnet and gold. His six catches for 115 yards against Pittsburgh were crucial in a victory where the program was without Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson.
Behind him, there are some interesting routes for the Seminoles to explore. Lawayne McCoy has a ton of promise and put together some of his best days late in spring practice. That's a more traditional path but it is still uncertain because of McCoy's lack of experience. Another option would be to explore using bigger receivers in the slot which we saw Norvell do with Coleman. Deuce Spann, Hykeem Williams, and Elijah Moore should all be involved in that conversation.
That's something we'll monitor in the preseason.
Left Tackle:
1. Darius Washington, RS Sr.
2. Robert Scott, RS Sr.
3. Jaylen Early, RS So.
Washington is arguably the top returning player on Florida State's offense after growing into a reliable piece in 2023, starting games at center while locking down the left tackle spot. He's coming off a season where he was a First-Team All-ACC selection while being a vital leader on offense. The Seminoles are confident he'll be able to protect Uiagalelei's blindside.
Outside of that, Robert Scott is back after missing most of last year while dealing with multiple injuries. He wasn't available for the spring either. When he's on the field, Scott is an all-conference performer. We'll see if he's able to have a resurgence this fall but that isn't something that the Seminoles can bank on.
Jaylen Early has displayed legitimate growth over the past year. He may be at a point where Florida State can sprinkle him into the rotation if necessary. Lucas Simmons is also continuing to take steps in the right direction.
Left Guard:
1. Terrence Ferguson, RS Jr.
2. Bryson Estes, RS Jr.
The Seminoles began the process of replacing both of their starting guards this spring. Terrence (TJ) Ferguson brings a mean streak to the position after arriving as a transfer earlier in the year. He's going to get better and better as time goes on.
Bryson Estes was one of Florida State's most improved players during the spring. Estes might still have a chance to win the starting job but, at the minimum, he'll be a solid backup and member of the rotation.
Center:
1. Maurice Smith, RS Sr.
2. Jake Rizy, Sr./Andre' Otto, RS Fr./Washington
Smith continues to be a stalwart in the middle of Florida State's offensive line as has been the case for the last couple of years. He's seen it all with the Seminoles and is arguably the most important member of the unit alongside Darius Washington. Smith fought through multiple injuries once again last season. Keeping him healthy throughout a long grind is a big priority for the coaching staff.
Outside of that, the backup job is open at this time. Harvard transfer Jake Rizy sounds ready to throw his hat into the ring and even wants to compete for a starting role. Redshirt freshman Andre' Otto looked good at the position during the spring. Senior Richie Leonard IV and Washington will probably take some snaps just in case they are needed at some point in the year.
Right Guard:
1. Richie Leonard IV, RS Sr.
2. Keiondre Jones, RS Sr./Julian Armella, RS So.
The other part of the equation to finish off Florida State's offensive line, D'Mitri Emmanuel is gone after two seasons in garnet and gold. The frontrunner to replace him in the lineup is Florida transfer Richie Leonard IV, who brings a lot of experience and stability. Leonard IV is already doing his part to act as a leader despite playing for the program's biggest rival for most his college career.
Keiondre Jones didn't suit up for the spring showcase but the Seminoles were able to rely on him as a rotational piece last season. I would expect a similar impact out of him in 2024, particularly in running situations.
This will be an important preseason for Julian Armella, who battled for reps along the interior after beginning his time at Florida State as an offensive tackle. He needs to make a leap to stay on track.
Right Tackle:
1. Jeremiah Byers, RS Sr.
2. Scott/Otto/Lucas Simmons, RS Fr.
Byers is entering his second season at Florida State and was pretty good back in the spring. He still needs to improve as a pass protector but the signs are there for him to be an important piece of the offensive line during his final season at the college level. Byers played the most snaps of anyone on the offense last year.
This is another position where Robert Scott could fill in if he's healthy. Andre' Otto repped at this spot during the spring while Lucas Simmons is a name to note as well as the Seminoles try to figure out where exactly he fits into the equation.
