FSU football projected to have one of the top newcomer classes by CFB analysts
The Florida State Seminoles are coming off a 2-10 season. This was a massive shock to the college football world in 2024, especially after FSU compiled two double-digit winning seasons in 2022-23, including a 13-0 record and ACC Championship in 2023.
Perhaps the most surprising trope of the 2024 Seminole squad was the lack of production from newcomers to the program, specifically in the transfer portal.
Under Mike Norvell, the Seminoles had been dominating through the transfer portal as the once dysfunctional football program rose again to prominence in a rather short amount of time.
However, the 2024 season demonstrated that even this model of team building can suffer setbacks.
With all of this in mind, the 'Noles have been listed as having the No. 13-ranked newcomer group heading into 2025, per Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker of ESPN.
Listing DT Kevin Wynn, QB Kevin Sperry, and WR Jayvan Boggs as key players coming out of high school for FSU, Haubert and Tucker wrote this of Florida State's new freshmen:
"Wynn's decision to stick with Florida State should pay off early. He's a powerful player with the size to contribute right away. Boggs posted eye-popping numbers as a high school senior with more than 2,000 yards receiving and 21 touchdowns. If he can replicate even just a quarter of that, he'll be a productive freshman. Sperry isn't a plug-and-play option at quarterback, but he has impressed enough this spring that the Seminoles could turn to him sooner rather than later if they falter again this season."- Craig Haubert, Billy Tucker — ESPN
Additionally, the writers put WR Duce Robinson (USC), QB Tommy Castellanos (UCF, BC), WR Squirrel White (Tenn), CB Jeremiah Wilson (Houston), DE Deante McCray (West KY), DE James Williams (Nebraska), LB Stefon Thompson (Nebraska), and OL Luke Petitbon (Wake Forest).
"Though Florida State has experienced the benefits and pitfalls of the transfer portal, it once again leveraged the portal to turn things around. Castellanos is undersized at 5-foot-9 but can be a dynamic and improvisational playmaker. He's an upgrade at the position if he can limit his turnovers.- Craig Haubert, Billy Tucker — ESPN
At 6-foot-6, 220 pounds, Robinson is a massive target who moves like a wide receiver in a tight end's body, and he has an interesting multi-sport background as a one-time baseball prospect. Petitbon brings toughness to the trenches, and he'll move right into the starting center job. Wilson, McCray and Williams are among the portal additions who are expected to step in and help elevate the defense."
Should FSU's newcomers provide the necessary spark to get the 'Noles back on track, the fervent belief that Mike Norvell is the "portal king" could regenerate some momentum.
