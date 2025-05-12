FSU Football extends new scholarship offer
Florida State's work on the recruiting trail continues into the month of May. In just a few weeks, the Seminoles will begin a crucial official visit slate with more than 50 recruits making their way to Tallahassee.
Leading up to the period, the coaching staff is continuing to expand the recruiting board.
Earlier this month, FSU extended a scholarship offer to 2026 athlete Atticus Joseph. A rising senior out of Collins Hill High School, Joseph has added offers to his sheet from programs such as Stanford, Duke, Wake Forest, and FIU, among others, since the beginning of the year.
It's not believed that Joseph has visited Florida State previously during his recruitment.
READ MORE: Top recruit has disappointing news for FSU Football
Joseph is coming off a junior season where he contributed all over the field Eagles. He caught 32 passes for 404 yards and five touchdowns on offense while totaling 17 tackles, one fumble recovery, three pass deflections, and an interception on defense. He also returned 14 punts for 90 yards (6.4 yards per return).
The Georgia native caught a touchdown in five different games. He recorded a season-high eight catches for 65 yards and a score in a 38-14 loss to Grayson High School on November 29.
Joseph attends the same high school as former Florida State commitment, Travis Hunter. A five-star prospect in the 2022 class, Hunter spurned the Seminoles to sign with Jackson State during the Early Signing Period. He ultimately transferred to Colorado and was recently selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The 5-foot-11, 160-pound wide receiver has not been ranked by 247Sports in the 2026 class.
Florida State holds nine verbal commitments in its 2026 class which ranks No. 22 in the country. The Seminoles previously landed four-star wide receiver Efrem White and four-star wide receiver Darryon Williams.
Who Is Committed To FSU In The 2026 Class?
Four-Star WR Efrem White
Four-Star WR Darryon Williams
Four-Star DB Darryl Bell III
Four-Star RB Amari Thomas
Four-Star DB Tedarius Hughes
Three-Star DB Sean Johnson
Three-Star LB Karon Maycock
Three-Star OL Michael Ionata
Three-Star OL Xavier Payne
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok