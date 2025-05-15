FSU football QB is not receiving national love
The 2025 college football season is rapidly approaching, with the Florida State Seminoles taking on the Alabama Crimson Tide at home during Week 1 on August 30. The start of the home-and-home series has drawn a lot of excitement, speculation, and buzz around how both teams' seasons will go.
Football analysts around the country have been combing through rosters and nitpicking last year's stats to list some of the top players heading into this season, and 247Sports' Brad Crawford recently released a list detailing the top 50 quarterbacks in the country which is a position group both Alabama and Florida State fans will have all eyes on to start the year.
Boston College transfer and now Florida State's quarterback, Tommy Castellanos, didn't make the cut.
READ MORE: ESPN high on FSU Football's offseason turnaround leading up to 2025 season
In 2023, Castellanos made history for the Eagles as the first player to throw for over 2,000 yards and rush for more than 1,000 yards in a single season. He finished the 2024 season completing 99/161 passes for 1,366 yards, with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions, so the snub from the list is a bit of a head-scratcher, but should give the man under center some extra motivation.
Now, Crawford admits that his rankings aren't solely based on previous production and the players around the respective quarterback factor in as well. Florida State will be implementing a new offense under Gus Malzahn and has a plethora of transfers to work into the mix.
"Like previous installments of quarterback rankings, judging the nation's top players at the position is highly geared toward efficiency, impact, and overall numbers," Crawford wrote. "That said, talent around them matters, including the situations at wide receiver and up front for respective offensive lines."
Of Florida State's 12 regular-season games, the 'Noles will face nine quarterbacks in Crawford's top 50, including three in the top 10 and his No. 1 overall.
Which Opposing Quarterbacks Florida State Faces Are Ranked?
- Kyron Jones - Virginia Tech (No.45)
- Eli Holstein - Pitt (No. 44)
- Chandler Morris, Virginia (No. 41)
- CJ Bailey - NC State (No. 37)
- Darian Mensah - Duke (No. 31)
- Ty Simpson - Alabama (No. 24)
- Carson Beck - Miami (No. 8)
- DJ Lagway - Florida (No. 7)
- Cade Klubnik - Clemson (No. 1)
READ MORE: Ex-Florida State WR joining forces with Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok