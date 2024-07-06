FSU Football Projected To Have Rematch With Clemson Tigers In ACC Championship Game
Chip Patterson of CBS Sports released his predictions for ACC football regular season win totals, odds, and how every game will play out for each ACC squad for the upcoming season. With the addition of three schools (Cal, SMU, Stanford), the conference has reached 17 institutions, stretching from Berkeley to Boston. Therefore, with eight conference games slated for each squad, teams will play half of their fellow conference members every year.
As for Florida State, Patterson set the win total at 9.5 wins and predicts the Seminoles will eclipse that mark but will suffer losses (both on the road) to Notre Dame and Miami.
“The Seminoles don't get much of a break when it comes to their schedule, but Mike Norvell has done a great job of reinforcing depth throughout the roster with the transfer portal. So even though the Seminoles lost 10 players to the 2024 NFL Draft, a quick scan of the depth chart still shows an ACC title contender. Florida State will have one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the ACC with Patrick Payton and Marvin Jones Jr., as well as a collection of skill position talent that should set up QB DJ Uiagalelei for success in his return to the ACC.”
As for former division rival Clemson, Patterson believes the Tigers will also eclipse their win total of 9.5 wins. He predicts losses against Georgia in the season opener and against the Seminoles in Tallahassee.
Miami also received a win total line set at 9.5, but the CBS reporter thinks the Hurricanes will suffer defeats against UF in the Swamp, Virginia Tech, and Louisville on the road.
Should Patterson’s predictions come true, Florida State will face Clemson for a second time in the ACC Championship Game.
