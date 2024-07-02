Former FSU Basketball Star Agrees to $84 Million Extension to Stay With Orlando Magic
Former FSU Basketball players have been getting paid this offseason. After Scottie Barnes agreed to a contract that could be worth up to $270 million to stay with the Toronto Raptors and Patrick Williams was re-signed to a 5-year, $90 million contract to return to the Chicago Bulls, that seemed to be everyone that would be re-signed this summer, outside of a possible smaller deal for Trent Forrest, but one more former 'Nole has joined the party.
The Orlando Magic have agreed to a 5-year, $84 million contract extension with forward Jonathan Isaac, who was entering the last year of his most recent contract extension, set to pay him $17.4 million but wasn't fully guaranteed. The deal takes him through the 2028-29 season.
READ MORE: Former FSU Basketball Star To Play in NBA Summer League For Phoenix Suns
Isaac played in more than 50 games for just the second time in his career last season and was dominant defensively. Had he played in enough games, he likely would've received Defensive Player of the Year votes, averaging 1.9 stocks (steals + blocks) in just 15.8 minutes per game. If he can stay healthy, a major question mark given his injury history, this contract will be a bargain for Orlando. He's also developed into a consistent three-point shooter, hitting 37.5% of his triples last season.
Florida State players who played under Leonard Hamilton have now signed NBA contracts worth roughly $885 million if Barnes reaches the full value of his contract. Terance Mann could receive an extension this offseason, too, as he enters the last year of his deal worth above $11 million.
READ MORE: Former FSU Football Star Braden Fiske Talks 'Big Surprise' After Being Drafted by LA Rams
