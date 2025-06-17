Patrick Mahomes Was Blown Away by Gage Wood's College World Series No-No
Gage Wood had himself the game of a lifetime on Monday night for the Arkansas Razorbacks, throwing a no-hitter against Murray State in the College World Series.
The no-no was just the third in the history of the CWS, and the first since 1960. While Wood himself was left slightly disappointed by the outing—had he not hit a batter in the eighth inning, he would have had a perfect game—the baseball-watching world was simply in awe of his performance.
That baseball-watching world included Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who posted in celebration of Wood’s impressive feat on social media.
Mahomes has been keeping his eyes on the base paths this offseason. He was in attendance for some of his alma mater Texas Tech’s run in the Women’s College World Series earlier this month, and also made sure to get to Kauffman Stadium to see the major league debut of Kansas City Royals’ prospect Jac Caglianone just last week.
Given his small ownership stake with the Royals, Mahomes may be able to put in a good word for Wood with the team should the Razorbacks pitcher be looking to jump to the majors.