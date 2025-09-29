Kickoff time, TV channel announced for FSU football's home game against Pittsburgh
The Florida State Seminoles will write the next chapter in their annual rivalry matchup against the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday. Despite a loss last week, the Seminoles have an opportunity to make another statement as the Hurricanes come into the game ranked No. 3 in the country.
FSU had its three-game winning streak in the series snapped last year. Head coach Mike Norvell and his team have an opportunity to remind Miami who runs the Sunshine State.
READ MORE: FSU football blows opportunity to host ESPN's College GameDay
Following the contest against the Hurricanes, Florida State will remain in Doak Campbell Stadium for another conference game, hosting the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday, October 11.
Pittsburgh got off to a 2-0 start but has dropped back-to-back games to West Virginia and Louisville. The Panthers led the Cardinals 17-0 in the first quarter on Saturday. However, they were outscored 17-0 in the second half, falling 34-27.
On Monday, the ACC announced game times and television information for contests that'll take place during Week 7 (October 11).
It'll be an afternoon matchup in Tallahassee.
When Will FSU-Pittsburgh Kick Off?
According to the Atlantic Coast Conference, the game between FSU and Pittsburgh will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN on Saturday, October 11.
This will be the second time the Seminoles have faced the Panthers during Norvell's tenure, and the first meeting since 2023. Two years ago, Florida State went into Pittsburgh and grinded its way to a 24-7 victory.
FSU didn't score in the opening quarter and trailed 7-0 late in the first half. However, the Seminoles went on to score 24 consecutive points behind a solid performance from former star quarterback Jordan Travis, who completed 22/36 passes for 360 yards and a touchdown while adding another score on the ground.
Pittsburgh will host the Boston College Eagles on Saturday, October 4, before traveling to Florida State. That game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on the ACC Network if fans want to get an early look at the Seminoles' next opponent.
READ MORE: FSU football’s Tony White addresses UCLA’s head coaching rumors
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok