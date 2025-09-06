FSU football releases uniform combination for home game against East Texas A&M Lions
Florida State is back in Doak Campbell Stadium for the second consecutive weekend on Saturday afternoon to take on the East Texas A&M Lions. The Seminoles are coming off a major victory after upsetting the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tallahassee to open the 2025 season.
In an instant, FSU has gone from unranked to back into the top 15. The Seminoles showcased a level of effort, physicality, and confidence that was missing last year. Head coach Mike Norvell will be looking to keep his team moving in the right direction despite a major talent differential against an FCS opponent.
The Lions are coming off a 42-13 loss to SMU where they were without their starting quarterback, Ron Peace. East Texas A&M surrendered two defensive touchdowns but did force the Mustangs to play their starters in the fourth quarter.
Florida State is hoping for a different result. The main goal is to avoid injuries and get plenty of playing time for younger players across the roster.
What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against East Texas A&M?
Leading up to the matchup against East Texas A&M, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be rolling with all-garnet uniforms and gold helmets. Additionally, Florida State will wear wristbands with the No. 35 on them in support of FSU linebacker Ethan Pritchard, who is recovering from a tragic shooting following last weekend's victory.
The Lions have not released their uniforms for the game.
Florida State and East Texas A&M will kick off at 12:00 p.m. on the ACC Network with Jorge Sedano, Rodney McLeod, and Victoria Arlen on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:
Alabama: traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
