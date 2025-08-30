Nole Gameday

FSU football releases uniform combination for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide

A classic look for the Seminoles in a renovated Doak Campbell Stadium.

Dustin Lewis

Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University defensive back Edwin Joseph celebrates a tackle against Georgia Tech with defensive back Conrad Hussey at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Aug 24, 2024; Dublin, IRL; Florida State University defensive back Edwin Joseph celebrates a tackle against Georgia Tech with defensive back Conrad Hussey at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Maher/INPHO via Imagn Images
Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon to open its 2025 campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Seminoles lost their final seven games against FBS teams last season, leading to plenty of changes in Tallahassee.

Head coach Mike Norvell switched up his coaching staff and roster, hoping the new faces will help spark a turnaround at Florida State. There's really no telling what this team will truly look like until the ball kicks off later today.

Alabama also has questions to answer as Ty Simpson steps into the starting role. The Crimson Tide will have three new starters on the offensive line and lost their starting running back and starting nose tackle to injuries.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Alabama?

Mike Norvell
Jul 23, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State head coach Mike Norvell answers questions from the media during ACC Media days at Hilton Charlotte Uptown. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Ahead of the matchup with the Crimson Tide, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be wearing traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants - to kick off the season.

Alabama will wear Crimson helmets, white jerseys, and white pants for the road game.

Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ANC with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie Georgia.

Here's a look at what the team wore game by game in 2024:

Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants

SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants

Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Duke: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants

North Carolina: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Notre Dame: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants

Charleston Southern: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

Florida: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

More Florida State News

Published
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

