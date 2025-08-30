FSU football releases uniform combination for season opener against Alabama Crimson Tide
Florida State returns to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday afternoon to open its 2025 campaign against the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Seminoles lost their final seven games against FBS teams last season, leading to plenty of changes in Tallahassee.
Head coach Mike Norvell switched up his coaching staff and roster, hoping the new faces will help spark a turnaround at Florida State. There's really no telling what this team will truly look like until the ball kicks off later today.
Alabama also has questions to answer as Ty Simpson steps into the starting role. The Crimson Tide will have three new starters on the offensive line and lost their starting running back and starting nose tackle to injuries.
What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Alabama?
Ahead of the matchup with the Crimson Tide, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game. The Seminoles will be wearing traditional uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants - to kick off the season.
Alabama will wear Crimson helmets, white jerseys, and white pants for the road game.
Florida State and Alabama will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on ANC with Joe Tessitore, Jesse Palmer, and Katie Georgia.
Here's a look at what the team wore game by game in 2024:
Georgia Tech: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Boston College: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Memphis: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Cal: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and white pants
SMU: Alternate uniforms - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants
Clemson: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Duke: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
Miami: Traditional away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and gold pants
North Carolina: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Notre Dame: Alternate away uniforms - gold helmets, white jerseys, and garnet pants
Charleston Southern: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
Florida: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
