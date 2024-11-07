FSU Football Rival Florida Gators Address Head Coach Billy Napier’s Future
An inspirational shout, for lack of a better term, has been ringing across the state of Florida for a change in the coaching realm, especially in Gainesville, where the Florida Gators have seen 5-7 and 5-7 seasons under head coach Billy Napier, with the "team down south" now sitting at 4-4.
While Florida State sits at 1-8 this season, it may not feel entirely fair to criticize UF, and yet the Gators have chosen to keep head coach Billy Napier on board, maintaining confidence in his leadership despite a challenging path to relevance.
Talent and consistency have proven essential in keeping college programs afloat, and the Gators have shown their commitment to Napier. "We will continue standing behind Billy and his dedicated team as we work together to build a championship program," Athletic Director Scott Stricklin said on Thursday. "I wanted to let you know that Billy Napier will continue as head football coach of the Florida Gators.
The University of Florida hasn't won a National Championship since 2008, or much of anything else, really, since then. So how bright does the future look under Napier's tenure? UF would owe Napier roughly $27 million if fired without cause, but I still wouldn’t consider him off the hot seat just yet. A public announcement with the transfer portal opening on December 9 could be the reasoning behind the move, as the shifting of pawns continues in the new college football era.
The Seminoles are set to face UF on Saturday, November 30, and although the odds haven't been officially released, FSU will likely be underdogs in the matchup. The move could have contributed to the rumblings that long-time four-star Mandarin quarterback and FSU commit Tramell Jones, Jr. could flip to the Gators, but there are two sides to every story.
Questions still remain about who will stay and who will go on the Florida State side of things but it appears the Gators will have 'their guy' next season.
