'Legacy Loading?' ... Son Of Former FSU Star Picks Up Offer From Seminoles
Florida State has made it a point to recruit Seminole bloodlines throughout Mike Norvell's tenure in Tallahassee when the fit makes sense for both sides. The Seminoles have multiple legacies on the roster including Marvin Jones Jr., Aaron Hester, Lamont Green Jr., Julian Armella, and Camdon Frier.
FSU has signed at least one legacy in three straight recruiting cycles. Though that trend looks unlikely to continue in 2025, the Seminoles are setting themselves up to keep that path as an option in the future.
Earlier this week, Florida State extended an offer to four-star 2026 cornerback Brody Jennings, who is currently committed to Michigan. Jennings is the son of former FSU standout linebacker Bradley Jennings.
Though Jennings is only a junior, he already holds scholarship offers from 20+ FBS programs, including Florida, UCF, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Arkansas, Duke, and Virginia Tech. He's been pledged to the Wolverines since late July with that decision coming just a few weeks after Jennings was in Tallahassee to participate at a summer camp.
It remains to be seen if an offer from Florida State will force Jennings to reconsider his choice. He's recorded 27 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two fumble recoveries, two pass deflections, and an interception for Mandarin High School this season.
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound cornerback is regarded as the No. 318 overall prospect, the No. 28 CB, and the No. 54 recruit in Florida in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
The elder Jennings starred at FSU from 1997-2001, winning a national title with the program in 1999 and earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2001. He was a three-year starter for the Seminoles, totaling 339 tackles, five tackles for loss, two sacks, four fumble recoveries, 11 pass breakups, and three interceptions. Jennings recorded 14+ tackles in four separate games during his final year in garnet and gold.
Brody Jennings is one of three sons in the Jennings family (Brody, Bradley, Branden) who will play at the college level. Bradley Jennings Jr. signed with Miami in 2017 and ended his career at Indiana.
FSU fans will remember Branden Jennings, a four-star prospect in the 2021 class who committed to the Seminoles before flipping to Michigan and ultimately signing with Maryland. Jennings announced he was transferring to Kansas State after one season but ended up at UCF instead. He spent a season at Hinds Community College and is now at Mississippi State.
