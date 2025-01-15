FSU Football Running Back Wins ACC Rookie of the Week For Performance On The Track
Two-way athlete and Tallahassee, FL native Micahi Danzy earned ACC Rookie of the Week for the Florida State Track and Field team, helping lead the men's 4x400 relay team to a second-place finish at the Clemson Invitational on Saturday after recording a 45.11 split in the second leg.
Danzy, a consensus four-star recruit who was listed as the nation's No. 14 athlete in the country, joined the Seminoles in 2024.
It is no surprise that Danzy is shining at the collegiate level. In high school, he won the 400-meter dash and secured a silver medal in the 200 at the 2023 USATF National Junior Olympics. He was crowned FHSAA 2A state champion in both the 200 and 400 in 2023 and 2024. He finished as the runner-up in the 100-meter dash during his senior year and placed third in the long jump at the state championships both years.
Danzy was also an elite athlete in track, being named the second fastest 18U 400m runner in the world. He owns personal bests of 10.61 seconds in the 100, 21.07 seconds in the 200, and 46.11 seconds in the 400.
His Olympic speed and athleticism have yet to be showcased on the football team. Another year in a college strength and condition program could do wonders for the 6'1'' 185-pound redshirt freshman as the 'Noles head into 2025.
