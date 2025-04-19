Nole Gameday

FSU Football showing interest in adding depth to offensive line in transfer portal

The Seminoles could use another offensive lineman ahead of the 2025 season.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Sep 28, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Florida State Seminoles at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Florida State has focused on revamping its offensive line this offseason after fielding one of the worst units in the country last year. The Seminoles brought in Herb Hand to lead the position group alongside four experienced transfers.

However, considering the possibility of injuries, which have plagued FSU in recent seasons, the coaching staff will likely search for more depth in the NCAA Transfer Portal. There's certainly a need for another player who can contribute along the two-deep, especially after redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early departed from the program in recent days.

The Seminoles appear to be exploring their options. According to The Portal Report, Florida State has reached out to Louisiana Tech offensive lineman transfer Ja'Marion Kennedy. Other programs such as Wake Forest, Baylor, and Memphis have shown interest in Kennedy.

The Demon Deacons brought him in for a visit on Friday.

Kennedy is coming off his second season at Louisiana Tech. He appeared in 13 games and made four starts at right guard. Kennedy saw 348 snaps and graded out at 62.3 overall per PFF. He had a season-high 84.0 pass-blocking grade against Arkansas.

The Louisiana native redshirted during his first year with the Bulldogs. He stands at 6-foot-3, 323 pounds and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Kennedy probably wouldn't start for Florida State in 2025 but the Seminoles need quality pieces to contribute in the rotation and build for future seasons.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?

Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon

Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen

Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus

Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley

Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV

Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson

Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy

Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes

Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons

Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto

Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton

Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels

Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete

Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd

True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.

True Freshman Sean Poret

True Freshman Chastan Brown

True Freshman Sandman Thompson

Published
