FSU Football showing interest in adding depth to offensive line in transfer portal
Florida State has focused on revamping its offensive line this offseason after fielding one of the worst units in the country last year. The Seminoles brought in Herb Hand to lead the position group alongside four experienced transfers.
However, considering the possibility of injuries, which have plagued FSU in recent seasons, the coaching staff will likely search for more depth in the NCAA Transfer Portal. There's certainly a need for another player who can contribute along the two-deep, especially after redshirt junior offensive lineman Jaylen Early departed from the program in recent days.
READ MORE: Former Florida State star left looking for new coaching job after university closes doors
The Seminoles appear to be exploring their options. According to The Portal Report, Florida State has reached out to Louisiana Tech offensive lineman transfer Ja'Marion Kennedy. Other programs such as Wake Forest, Baylor, and Memphis have shown interest in Kennedy.
The Demon Deacons brought him in for a visit on Friday.
Kennedy is coming off his second season at Louisiana Tech. He appeared in 13 games and made four starts at right guard. Kennedy saw 348 snaps and graded out at 62.3 overall per PFF. He had a season-high 84.0 pass-blocking grade against Arkansas.
The Louisiana native redshirted during his first year with the Bulldogs. He stands at 6-foot-3, 323 pounds and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Kennedy probably wouldn't start for Florida State in 2025 but the Seminoles need quality pieces to contribute in the rotation and build for future seasons.
Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior
Who Does Florida State Have At Offensive Line For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Luke Petitbon
Redshirt Senior Gunnar Hansen
Redshirt Senior Micah Pettus
Redshirt Senior Adrian Medley
Redshirt Senior Richie Leonard IV
Redshirt Senior TJ Ferguson
Redshirt Senior Jacob Rizy
Redshirt Senior Bryson Estes
Redshirt Sophomore Lucas Simmons
Redshirt Sophomore Andre' Otto
Redshirt Freshman Tye Hylton
Redshirt Freshman Jon Daniels
Redshirt Freshman Manasse Itete
Redshirt Freshman Jayden Todd
True Freshman Mario Nash Jr.
True Freshman Sean Poret
True Freshman Chastan Brown
True Freshman Sandman Thompson
READ MORE: Former FSU player sends message after planning to enter transfer portal
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok
More Florida State News
- Tommy Castellanos tosses passes, Elijah Moore makes sideline catch in FSU Football's latest practice highlights