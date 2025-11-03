FSU football star Duce Robinson honored for standout performance vs. Wake Forest
Junior wide receiver Duce Robinson is the ACC Receiver of the Week after his performance in Florida State’s 42-7 win over Wake Forest.
Robinson, from Phoenix, caught five passes for 148 yards and one touchdown. He caught passes of 65, 39 and 29 yards and added an 11-yard touchdown. Entering Saturday’s game, Wake Forest was allowing just 179.9 passing yards per game and had not allowed a 50-yard play all season.
READ MORE: FSU football players unite around Mike Norvell after ending losing streak
Robinson’s 65-yard catch and run against the Demon Deacons was one of two 60-yard plays for the Seminoles in the game, with Micahi Danzy adding a 66-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Robinson's 29-yard catch was a one-handed grab over a Wake Forest defender and his 39-yard catch was down at the 1-yard line and set up an FSU touchdown. Robinson’s 11-yard touchdown was his fourth of the season and gave FSU a 42-0 lead.
Robinson was previously the Receiver of the Week against East Texas A&M, when he caught five passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. He is the first Seminole with multiple Receiver of the Week honors in a season since Tamorrion Terry won it twice in 2018.
Robinson has three games over 140 receiving yards in 2025, the most for a Seminole since Snoop Minnis also had three in 2000.
On the season, Robinson has caught 34 passes for 689 yards and four touchdowns.
Robinson and the Seminoles are back in action Saturday at 7:00 p.m. at Clemson (ACC Network).
READ MORE: FSU football enters Clemson Tigers matchup as slim underdog
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok