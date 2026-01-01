FSU football starting specialist entering transfer portal

The Florida State football program is going through a fair number of changes this offseason, replacing assistant coaches and starters in all three phases of the game.

On New Year's Eve, longtime special teams coordinator and linebackers coach John Papuchis accepted a position at Missouri. Florida State's special teams were among the worst in the FBS in 2025, and the linebackers, expected to be a strength on defense, ended up turning into a disappointment.

READ MORE: FSU football retains key defensive piece despite portal chaos

With Papuchis moving on, there will be at least one shakeup in the special teams room.

FSU Starting Punter Planning To Transfer

Mac Chiumento/IG

On Thursday, redshirt junior punter Mac Chiumento announced his plans to depart from Florida State.

Chiumento is expected to enter the transfer portal with one season of eligibility remaining. He served as the program's starting punter this fall, averaging 44 yards on 27 attempts. The Seminoles punted for the fewest times in school history, including three games without a single punt, the most by any time over the last 20 seasons.

"Thank you Tallahassee. So many wonderful people, so many wonderful memories, until next time." Chiumento wrote on social media.

Chiumento joined Florida State as a preferred walk-on in the 2022 class. In his first three seasons with the Seminoles, he served as the primary backup to All-American Alex Mastromanno, one of the most decorated specialists to come through Tallahassee in recent years.

The Florida native was recruited to FSU by Papuchis and former special teams analyst Carter Barfield.

Without a special teams coordinator, it's unclear what direction the Seminoles will go. True freshmen Brunno Reus and Ethan Post were highly-regarded punters in the 2025 class and remain on the roster. Reus played in four games last season, while Post saw action in two.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

READ MORE: FSU football reportedly welcoming back another player for 2026

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , and TikTok

More Florida State News