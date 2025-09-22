Latest injury update on FSU football’s Tommy Castellanos before ACC opener
The Florida State Seminoles dealt with a frightening scene on Saturday after senior quarterback Tommy Castellanos was injured in the first half of the 66-10 victory against Kent State.
Late in the second quarter, Castellanos was buried in a pile of bodies while throwing a pass to Lawayne McCoy. Following the play, he hopped on one foot to the sideline, and trainers quickly began evaluating him on the bench.
FSU fans were finally able to breathe again when Castellanos ran out of the tunnel to rejoin his teammates in the third quarter. He even got in on the dancing party as the clock wound down to cement the Seminoles' 3-0 start.
Following the game, Castellanos spoke to the media, providing a short update on his status. The veteran signal-caller confirmed that he avoided a serious injury.
"All good. All good. Just got rolled up a little bit but all good," Castellanos said. "100% still. Obviously, a little scary but I'm perfect, I'm good."
With only five days until Florida State travels to Virginia, head coach Mike Norvell shared the latest on Castellanos entering game week.
Mike Norvell 'Confident' Regarding Tommy Castellanos' Injury
Castellanos practiced on Monday, per Norvell. That's a promising sign regarding his upcoming availability.
The Seminoles are 'confident' Castellanos will be able to play on Friday night. At the same time, Norvell wants to see how he progresses during the week.
"Today he [Castellanos] was able to get some work," Norvell said. "I feel confident about where that's going to be, but obviously we'll continue to see how the week plays out."
In the unlikely event Castellanos can't take the field against Virginia, Florida State would probably roll with true freshman quarterback Kevin Sperry.
Prior to exiting against Kent State, Castellanos completed 10/13 passes for 205 yards and an interception while rushing seven times for 54 yards and two touchdowns. He led Florida State to five consecutive touchdown drives before his first turnover of the season.
Through three games, Castellanos has been the engine behind the Seminoles' offensive attack. He's connected on 27/38 passes for 594 yards with three touchdowns to one interception. Castellanos has added 27 rushes for 139 yards and three more scores.
Florida State will have to release multiple ACC availability reports leading up to the game. One at least 48 hours before kickoff, one the day before the game, and a final report two hours before the contest begins.
The Seminoles and Virginia Cavaliers will kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN on Friday, September 26.
