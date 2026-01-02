FSU football targeting rare true freshman starting offensive lineman

Florida State's quest to flip the offensive line room is ongoing now that the NCAA transfer portal is officially open.

The Seminoles will have to replace all five of their starters from the 2025 season. With not much proven experience on the roster, it'll be imperative to find seasoned players in the portal so offensive line coach Herb Hand can keep the room progressing in the right direction.

FSU is targeting an a young but promising option along the interior.

Florida State Offers True Freshman Starter From Troy

Paul Bowling/IG

On Friday, Florida State extended a scholarship to Troy true freshman offensive line transfer Paul Bowling.

A three-star recruit in the 2025 class, Bowling signed with the Trojans and became the first true freshman offensive lineman in program history to begin the season as a starter. He appeared in 12 games, starting nine at center and three at left guard.

Bowling was on the field for 752 snaps, grading out at 63.5 overall, per PFF. He missed one game due to injury and opted out of Troy's bowl game.

The Georgia native has already reported offers from Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Kansas State, and UConn.

Bowling will have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He stands at 6-foot-4, 315-pounds.

Who Is Returning To Florida State In 2026?

DB Ja'Bril Rawls, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

WR Duce Robinson, Junior (Announced 1/1)

TE Landen Thomas, Sophomore (Announced 1/1)

DB Ashlynd Barker, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/2)

Who Intends To Transfer From Florida State This Offseason?

LB Jayden Parrish, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/4)

DE L A Jesse Harrold, True Freshman (Announced 12/5)

OL Mario Nash Jr., True Freshman (Announced 12/9)

TE Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/9)

DL Tyeland Coleman, Junior (Announced 12/9)

DL Jamorie Flagg, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

RB Jaylin Lucas, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Willy Suarez, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/10)

DB Edwin Joseph, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/10)

DB Christian White, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/10)

WR Camdon Frier, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/12)

DB Cai Bates, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/15)

RB Kam Davis, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/16)

DE Jaden Jones, Redshirt Senior (Announced 12/16)

LB Omar Graham Jr., Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/16)

TE Randy Pittman Jr., Junior (Announced 12/16)

DE Jayson Jenkins, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/18)

RB Jeremiah Johnson, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/18)

QB Jaylen King, Junior (Announced 12/19)

WR Elijah Moore, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/22)

QB Brock Glenn, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/23)

DE James Williams, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/26)

WR Jayvan Boggs, Sophomore (Announced 12/27)

OL Manasse Itete, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/28)

RB Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Announced 12/28)

OL Lucas Simmons, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/29)

OL Tye Hylton, Redshirt Freshman (Announced 12/30)

DL KJ Sampson, Redshirt Sophomore (Announced 12/31)

P Mac Chiumento, Redshirt Junior (Announced 1/1)

