FSU Football tight end hits transfer portal again after brief return to Tallahassee

Former Arizona State and FSU tight end seeks new opportunity after spring semester.

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles tight end Markeston Douglas (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the second half against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images / Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
While the 2025 NCAA Transfer Portal's spring window closed on Friday, April 25, that doesn't limit players graduating after spring to entering their names into the portal as grad transfers. Florida State tight end Markeston Douglas has announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal after graduating, spending only the spring in Tallahassee, Florida.

"I will be entering my name in the transfer portal as Grad transfer!" Douglas wrote on social media.

This marks the second time Douglas has transferred from the program. The 6'5'', 270-pound Brownsville, Tennessee native transferred to Arizona State after the 2023 ACC Championship season and was a part of the 2024 Big 12 Championship Sun Devil team.

Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis and tight end Markeston Douglas (85) celebrate.
Nov 4, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis (13) and tight end Markeston Douglas (85) celebrate after combining for a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Panthers during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. The Seminoles won 24-7Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Although appearing in 14 games in 2024, the redshirt senior saw little production as a backup. He caught one pass in his only start against Mississippi State for three yards. In 2023, he appeared in 13 games with one start, tallying 136 yards and two scores for the 'Noles.

"If we're going to lose, let me be a part of that too, because I was here to build it up. I was here from 2020 to 2024—well, 2023—and I feel like a part of that was in our culture," Douglas said to the media during his return introductory press conference earlier this year. "Our culture was not to lose, to be great. We started there, we built it up... I felt like a part of me should be there with them."

While Douglas' departure trims the tight end group, leaving a need for a big body up front in certain packages, the Seminoles have positioned themselves moving forward with a blend of experience from the portal and promising young talent.

Who Has Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?

Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior

Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior

Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (Dismissed)

Tight End Markeston Douglas, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior

Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior

Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior

Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman

Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman

Who Does Florida State Have at Tight End in 2025?

Tight End Randy Pittman, Jr., Junior

Tight End Landen Thomas, Sophomore

Tight End Chase Loftin, True Freshman

Tight End Luke Douglas, Redshirt Freshman

Tight End Greyson Labaid, Redshirt Junior

Tight End/Defensive End Amaree Williams, Sophomore

