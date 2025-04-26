Jets select FSU Football DB Azareye'h Thomas in the 3rd round of 2025 NFL Draft
The New York Jets have selected former FSU cornerback Azareye'h Thomas with the 73rd overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Thomas just completed his third season in Tallahassee, Florida, and was widely considered Florida State’s top defensive performer in 2024.
"I can't help but look back at all the memories I have made here at this prestigious university," Thomas said after officially announcing his intentions to enter the NFL. "It's a blessing and honor to have had the opportunity to play and thrive here at Florida State,"
READ MORE: Former quarterback leaves FSU football for SEC school
Thomas set career highs in 2024 with 52 tackles, two tackles for loss, four pass breakups, and an interception while starting all 12 games. He led all Seminole defenders with 755 total snaps, which was nearly 200 more than the next closest player, Patrick Payton (579). Thomas recorded five or more tackles in six contests, including three games with exactly six stops.
A Florida native, Thomas joined the Seminoles as a four-star recruit in the 2022 class. He played a key role on the 2023 ACC Championship team and was honored with the Bill McGrotha Award. Following his standout 2024 campaign, he earned All-ACC honorable mention recognition.
The 6'1'', 197-pound Niceville, Florida native wraps up his Florida State career with 37 appearances and 13 starts, finishing with 95 total tackles, nine tackles for loss, half a sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 15 pass breakups.
Scouts have complimented his Imposing size and length as a press corner seeking to occupy as much catch space as possible noting his long arms as formidable weapons of catch disruption. He is often compared to Kansas City Chiefs' Jaylen Watson, and his brother, Juanyeh Thomas, plays for the Dallas Cowboys.
Thomas will join Derrick Nnadi, Ontaria Wilson, Jordan Travis, and Jermaine Johnson II as Seminoles on the Jets.
Other former Seminoles expected to land on NFL rosters this cycle are defensive tackle Joshua Farmer, place kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, and punter Alex Mastromanno.
READ MORE: Ex-FSU football pass-rusher joins forces with South Carolina Gamecocks
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok