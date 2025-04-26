Nole Gameday

Former Florida State football DL Joshua Farmer drafted by Patriots

Farmer will look to continue the trend of FSU defensive linemen having success in the National Football League.

Jackson Bakich

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (DL10) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer (DL10) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Florida State defensive lineman Joshua Farmer has been selected by the New England Patriots with the 137th pick in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. He is the second Seminole to be chosen in this year's proceedings after his teammate Azareye'h Thomas went to the Jets with the 73rd pick.

READ MORE: Florida State loses veteran defender to NCAA Transfer Portal

Farmer will look to continue the trend of FSU defensive linemen having success in the National Football League, even though he lasted on the board longer than many expected, including NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah, who had his as a top-80 player.

The Seminoles have been known for producing top-tier defensive line talent, with Jared Verse and Braden Fiske both wreaking havoc in offensive backfields throughout the 2024 season for the Los Angeles Rams. Both players were finalists for the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award, with Verse taking the honor home.

Farmer provided some impressive statistics for the 'Noles on the football field during his four seasons.

During his collegiate career, the Florida State DT played in 42 games for the Seminoles and recorded 80 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, 11 sacks, and one forced fumble.

Farmer joins fellow 2023 ACC Champion Jaheim Bell in New England, who the Patriots took in the seventh round last year.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Ronald Darby - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

QB Jordan Travis - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

READ MORE: 3 key positions FSU Football must address during spring transfer portal window

Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason

Follow NoleGameday on and TwitterFacebook, Instagramand TikTok

More Florida State News

Published
Jackson Bakich
JACKSON BAKICH

Born in Orlando but raised in Lake County, Florida, Jackson Bakich is currently a senior at Florida State University. Growing up in the Sunshine State, Bakich co-hosted the political talk radio show "Lake County Roundtable" (WLBE) and was a frequent guest for "Lake County Sports Show" (WQBQ). Currently, he is the Sports Editor of the FSView and host of "Tomahawk Talk" (WVFS), a sports talk radio program covering Florida State athletics in Tallahassee.

Home/Florida State Seminoles College Football