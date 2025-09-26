FSU football releases uniform combination for road matchup against Virginia Cavaliers
Florida State hits the road for the first time in 2025 to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night.
Considering neither team had a normal week of preparation, this one has the potential to get whacky. Add in the fact that Virginia is celebrating the 30-year upset of No. 2 FSU - the Seminoles' first ever loss in ACC play - and there's a certain level of voodoo magic at play.
Don't tell that to the Seminoles. Florida State remains laser-focused on the task at hand. Home or away, grass or turf, this is a football team that simply wants to play and get after it.
Virginia enters the matchup at 3-1 and is fielding one of the top offenses in the country. The Cavaliers have scored on their opening drive in three consecutive games and have put up at least 28 points in the first half of three of their four outings.
The Seminoles will have no choice but to start face, especially on defense.
What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Virginia?
Leading up to the matchup against Virginia, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.
For the first time this year, the Seminoles will be bringing out the road whites. It'll be alternate away uniforms for FSU - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.
The Cavaliers are going with a classic look, donning the same uniforms from their victory against Florida State in 1995 - navy blue helmets, navy blue jerseys, and white pants.
Florida State and Virginia will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, and Kris Budden on the call.
Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:
Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants
East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants
