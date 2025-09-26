Nole Gameday

FSU football releases uniform combination for road matchup against Virginia Cavaliers

The Seminoles are breaking out the road whites for the first time this season.

Dustin Lewis

Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 2, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell walks the sidelines during the third quarter against the Louisville Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Florida State hits the road for the first time in 2025 to face off against the Virginia Cavaliers on Friday night.

Considering neither team had a normal week of preparation, this one has the potential to get whacky. Add in the fact that Virginia is celebrating the 30-year upset of No. 2 FSU - the Seminoles' first ever loss in ACC play - and there's a certain level of voodoo magic at play.

Don't tell that to the Seminoles. Florida State remains laser-focused on the task at hand. Home or away, grass or turf, this is a football team that simply wants to play and get after it.

Virginia enters the matchup at 3-1 and is fielding one of the top offenses in the country. The Cavaliers have scored on their opening drive in three consecutive games and have put up at least 28 points in the first half of three of their four outings.

The Seminoles will have no choice but to start face, especially on defense.

What Uniforms Will Florida State Don Against Virginia?

Tommy Castellanos
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Tommy Castellanos (1) runs the ball during the first half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Leading up to the matchup against Virginia, Florida State released its uniform combination for the game.

For the first time this year, the Seminoles will be bringing out the road whites. It'll be alternate away uniforms for FSU - white helmets, white jerseys, and white pants.

The Cavaliers are going with a classic look, donning the same uniforms from their victory against Florida State in 1995 - navy blue helmets, navy blue jerseys, and white pants.

Florida State and Virginia will kick off at 7:00 p.m. on ESPN with Bob Wischusen, Louis Riddick, and Kris Budden on the call.

Here's a look at what the team has worn game-by-game in 2025:

Alabama: Traditional home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and gold pants

East Texas A&M: Alternate home uniforms - gold helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Kent State: Alternate home uniforms - white helmets, garnet jerseys, and garnet pants

Published
Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

