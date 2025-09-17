FSU football veteran receiving national buzz ahead of Kent State
There weren't many college football analysts or fans around the country talking highly about the Florida State Seminoles leading up to the 2025 season.
Coming off a 2-10 campaign, the Seminoles were very much an afterthought on the national scene. Florida State was expected to improve and maybe contend for a bowl game, not much else.
After just two games, FSU has matched its win total from last year and is back inside the top-10. Suddenly, the Seminoles are being projected as a College Football Playoff contender, and a potential College GameDay matchup with Miami is circled on the calendar for early October.
Florida State's physicality and effort have been the main differences. The Seminoles are simply playing with a fire that wasn't there last year.
That starts with their leaders, both new and old.
The smallest man on the defense may pack the fiercest punch. Redshirt junior safety Earl Little Jr. is earning national buzz for his rise early in 2025.
Earl Little Jr. Is Florida State's Breakout Player
Little Jr. began his college career as a top-100 prospect at Alabama. However, he played sparingly during his two years with the program, leading him to transfer to Florida State and reunite with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain Sr., who coached him in high school.
The success didn't come without a rocky start. Little Jr. struggled early in 2024, beginning the season at nickel. However, he switched to safety and began to show positive signs during the back half of the year.
Little Jr. continued his rise this offseason, stepping into a leadership role for Florida State and embracing the expectations head coach Mike Norvell and defensive coordinator Tony White instilled.
FSU is No. 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll and No. 8 in ESPN's updated power rankings, leading Andrea Adelson to highlight Little Jr.
"Though the 2-0 Seminoles had an open date in Week 3, Earl Little Jr. has been the unquestioned leader on a revamped defense," Adelson wrote. "Little transferred to the Seminoles last season from Alabama but played out of position for large swaths of the season. New defensive coordinator Tony White moved Little to the rover safety position, and it feels tailor-made for him."
"Little leads Florida State with 11 tackles, including a sack, and his physicality has set the tone," Adelson continued. "Perhaps White summed it up best when he recently said, "He is trying to hit somebody's soul out of their body."
The Seminoles return to action against Kent State on Saturday, September 20. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network.
