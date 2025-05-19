FSU Football wide receiver sets multiple records
Florida State's football team has a pair of dual-sport athletes who are showing out in their respective sports.
Throughout the spring, sophomore wide receiver BJ Gibson (baseball) and redshirt freshman wide receiver Micahi Danzy (track) have been building success outside of the gridiron. Gibson and Danzy sporadically participated in spring practice earlier this offseason while grappling with their other duties.
Danzy, in particular, continues to dazzle. The speedster has been climbing up the record books and opening eyes on the track.
This past weekend, Danzy stole the show at the ACC Championship, helping Florida State to two first-place finishes. He won the 400-meter with a school world, conference meet record, and personal-best 44.38-second finish. The time ranks top-25 in college history, top-10 in all-time U20 competitors, and No. 9 in the world this year.
But that wasn't all. Danzy also ran a leg on FSU's 4x400 relay team. The group came in at No. 1 amongst the field with a 39.05 time.
Over the last few months, Danzy has been named ACC Rookie of the Week three times, becoming the second player in program history to earn the honor during the indoor and outdoor season. He has now won four total events during the outdoor season (3x 400M, 1x 4x400).
Danzy converted from running back to wide receiver earlier this offseason. His athleticism and explosiveness make him a dynamic weapon that offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn could utilize in a multitude of ways.
As a true freshman, Danzy appeared in four games, making his debut in October in the loss to Clemson. He also saw action against Miami, Charleston Southern, and Florida. Danzy rushed two times for five yards and caught one pass for 38 yards.
Back in high school, Danzy averaged 9.5 yards per carry and 120.6 total yards per game while leading Florida High to a state championship appearance in 2022.
Considering his swift rise on the track and proven elite speed, it's worth wondering if Danzy will explore fully moving to track in the future. He's on pace to have a legitimate shot at qualifying for the Olympics if that's something he wants to pursue.
Who Does Florida State Have At Wide Receiver For The 2025 Season?
Redshirt Senior Gavin Blackwell
Senior Squirrel White
Junior Duce Robinson
Sophomore Lawayne McCoy
Sophomore BJ Gibson
Redshirt Freshman Micahi Danzy
Redshirt Freshman Elijah Moore
Redshirt Freshman Camdon Frier
Redshirt Freshman Willy Suarez
True Freshman Tae'Shaun Gelsey
True Freshman Jayvan Boggs
True Freshman Teriq Mallory
