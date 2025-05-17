Former FSU football QB signs with new team
Florida State's recruiting at the quarterback position has left much to be desired over the past few years. Since 2020, five of the seven prep signal-callers (Tate Rodemaker, Chubba Purdy, AJ Duffy, Luke Kromenhoek, Trever Jackson) who signed with the Seminoles during that period departed to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Redshirt sophomore Brock Glenn and true freshman Kevin Sperry remain on the roster.
Rodemaker's exit from FSU before the conclusion of the 2023 season created plenty of drama. After all, the veteran quarterback left the team just days before the Seminoles took on Georgia in the Orange Bowl.
Last season, Rodemaker played at Southern Miss, appearing in nine games and making seven starts. The Golden Eagles finished 1-11 as head coach Will Hall was fired before the conclusion of the game.
Rodemaker hit the portal for the second time in December and now he'll be heading to the FCS for his final season of eligibility at the college level.
On Friday, Rodemaker signed with Western Carolina. The Catamounts are coming off a 7-5 campaign and starting quarterback Cole Gonzales transferred to Pittsburgh. Redshirt sophomore Taron Dickens is returning after completing 127/172 passes for 1,428 yards with 12 touchdowns to three interceptions while adding two more scores on the ground.
So, Rodemaker will have some competition.
Rodemaker spent the first four years of his career at Florida State. He was a backup for most of that period, though he was thrust into action late in 2023 after former star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury. Rodemaker helped guide the Seminoles to a win on the road in Gainesville but was injured in the process and couldn't play in the eventual ACC Championship victory against Louisville.
During his time with the Seminoles, Rodemaker completed 68/118 passes for 901 yards with seven touchdowns to five interceptions in 22 appearances, with three starts.
Who Did Florida State Land During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Jaylen King, Junior (East Tennessee State)
Running Back Gavin Sawchuk, Redshirt Junior (Oklahoma)
Wide Receiver Gavin Blackwell, Redshirt Senior (North Carolina)
Offensive Lineman Josh Raymond, Redshirt Freshman (Vanderbilt)
Offensive Tackle Ja'Elyne Matthews, Freshman (Rutgers)
Cornerback Jeremiah Wilson, Senior (Houston)
Safety Jarvis Boatwright, Redshirt Freshman (USC)
Who Entered The Transfer Portal From Florida State During The Spring Window?
Quarterback Trever Jackson, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to Arkansas)
Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams, Junior (transferred to Colorado)
Wide Receiver Jordan Scott, Junior (transferred to Maryland)
Wide Receiver Jalen Brown, Redshirt Sophomore (dismissed/transferred to Arkansas)
Offensive Lineman TJ Ferguson, Redshirt Senior (transferred to Syracuse)
Offensive Lineman Jaylen Early, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Missouri)
Defensive End Aaron Hester, Redshirt Junior (transferred to Liberty)
Defensive Tackle D'Nas White, Redshirt Freshman
Linebacker Timir Hickman-Collins, Redshirt Freshman (transferred to North Carolina)
Who Does Florida State Have At Quarterback For The 2025 Season?
Senior Tommy Castellanos
Junior Jaylen King
Redshirt Sophomore Brock Glenn
Redshirt Sophomore Michael Grant
Freshman Kevin Sperry
Freshman Gavin Markey
