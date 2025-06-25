FSU’s Jeremiah Wilson brings swagger to Seminoles’ new 3-3-5 defense
Florida State defensive back Jeremiah Wilson's journey to play in garnet and gold took him from his hometown in Kissimmee, Florida, to Syracuse to play for the Orange, and to Houston with the Cougars before landing him back in his home state.
Wilson transferred to Florida State in the offseason, and now he's reliving his childhood dream, although playing for the 'Noles might've been held a little closer to the chest growing up in the Florida Gator-heavy outskirts of Orlando.
"I've always loved Florida State. Before high school games, I would play the War Chant stuff," Wilson said to the media on Tuesday. "Don't tell nobody from my city because they're all Florida fans. I used to love Florida State. I get to live out the dream now."
The 5'10'', 185-pound defensive back didn't lack any confidence about his size (both physically and mentally). Wilson will be playing in new defensive coordinator Tony White's 3-3-5 scheme, one with which he is familiar, having previously worked with White when they crossed paths at Syracuse. Breaking down that defense and talking ball seemed to be the only thing he wanted to do.
"I love that it's eyes on the quarterback... So you're always going to have pressure, you know what I'm saying? You're always going to have some type of pressure. It's a little more zone than man, but when you play man, you can do your thing," Wilson continued. "I'm a smaller guy, but you know, big heart, and I love using my feet. I love reading the quarterback. So you get to blitz a little bit, too. It's a little bit of everything; that's why I like 3-3-5."
Transferring to a new team brings both challenges and opportunities. On one hand, you have to meet a new set of players and personalities, but on the other, the same challenges can also be opportunities that arise when going up against different players and personalities to hone your craft.
When asked about which wide receivers have stood out so far, the first name that he mentioned was freshman Jayvan Boggs, a theme that has been consistent throughout the offseason. All in all, Wilson said he loved going up against all of the wide receivers thus far.
"He's cold, he's cold. I like him a lot. He's gonna be a sleeper. I got Lawayne McCoy, McCoy in the slot, Squirrel White, them boys fast, them boys could go, you know what I'm saying? Obviously, Duce, his work ethic is top-notch. Best work ethic I've ever seen from a receiver. So that's going to be exciting. I love the group we got."
Now back in his home state and surrounded by the colors he grew up admiring, Wilson isn’t just reliving a dream; he’s ready to make his mark in it.
Wilsons full interview can be seen below:
