Florida State lands top 50 spot in early college football power rankings
With 80 days until the ball officially flies through the air on August 23, the upcoming season's projections are starting to gain relevance as experts attempt to predict how each team will fare this year.
Just two years removed from an ACC Championship roster, head coach Mike Norvell has hired a new offensive coordinator, a new defensive coordinator, and a handful of other prominent or upcoming coaches to help lead the team alongside the No. 6 transfer class in the country. Florida State is entering the 2025 season with optimism, aiming to build on last year's 2-10 debacle that prompted a near-complete overhaul of its staff and roster.
College Sports Network has recently released its early outlook for 2025 by ranking 136 teams, and the Florida State Seminoles landed at No. 47.
"It's an entirely new look offense, with Malzahn arriving as coordinator and former Boston College dual-threat Tommy Castellanos taking over at quarterback. Seminoles fans will hope to see him used the way Malzahn maximized the talents of John Rhys Plumlee at UCF, while Squirrel White and Duce Robinson offer speedy big-play threats at wide receiver."
FSU kicks off the season against Alabama on August 30 which took the No. 11 spot, and they believe that road trips to Clemson (No.1), Florida (No. 37), and hosting the Miami Hurricanes (No. 13), could put the 'Noles under the 10 win mark, however still remaining bowl eligible.
"Although the coaching staff changes extended to the defense with the highly regarded Tony White coming in as coordinator, a schedule containing two SEC outfits, the resurgent Hurricanes, and a road trip to the hotly fancied Clemson Tigers could cap Florida State's ascension from the pit of the FBS at a maximum of eight wins."
If nothing else, the 2025 season represents a fresh start for the boys in garnet and gold. The ceiling may be capped by a brutal schedule, but after 2-10 campaign to forget, returning to relevance would mark a significant leap in the right direction.
