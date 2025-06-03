NFL insider predicts Dolphins to move on from former FSU standout, keep star WR

Nole Gameday

Aug 17, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, US; A general view of a Miami Dolphins helmet on the field during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently disclosed his belief that the Miami Dolphins could be trading away a key piece who used to play ball for the Seminoles.

With the Post-June 1 period upon us, teams will be shopping some of their players who recently (until now) brought more of a cap hit to their payroll. This makes franchises more eager to cut and sign players.

Who, then, are the Miami Dolphins potentially looking to get rid of? Former Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss.

In April, NFL Network reported that the Dolphins would shop the former FSU CB after June 1 in the trade market.

However, ESPN's Fowler has added the notion that the Dolphins will end up keeping star wide receiver Tyreek Hill despite him not appearing to be on the same page with the franchise at times.

Fowler said:

"I would be mildly surprised [if the Dolphins move on from Hill], where Ramsey, you hear a lot about his trade market. You're not hearing a ton about Tyreek Hill, but now that it is in early June, the Dolphins can save about $15 million on their cap if they were to trade him. So maybe it makes it enticing, given the problems he had there last year. There would be a market if they looked heavily into this, he's still considered a top-three wide receiver for most of the teams I talked to, but he's saying all the right things publicly. It seems like he wants to be back in Miami."

"I expect that they can work something out, so probably Ramsey gone, Hill stays."

Be on the lookout for a team in need of cornerback help to make a move on Ramsey.

Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?

RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals

DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals

OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals

WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills

K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns

DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans

DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs

DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs

DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers

DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent

DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams

OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams

DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins

RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent

TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots

DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots

OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants

K Graham Gano - New York Giants

QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants

OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets

DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets

DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets

WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets

WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles

LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers

DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers

DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders

OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders

