NFL insider predicts Dolphins to move on from former FSU standout, keep star WR
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently disclosed his belief that the Miami Dolphins could be trading away a key piece who used to play ball for the Seminoles.
READ MORE: Former Florida State star takes unexpected jab at Atlanta Falcons
With the Post-June 1 period upon us, teams will be shopping some of their players who recently (until now) brought more of a cap hit to their payroll. This makes franchises more eager to cut and sign players.
Who, then, are the Miami Dolphins potentially looking to get rid of? Former Florida State cornerback Jalen Ramsey.
Ramsey spent the last two seasons with the Dolphins, playing in 27 games and recording five interceptions, 16 passes defended, one sack, and six tackles for loss.
In April, NFL Network reported that the Dolphins would shop the former FSU CB after June 1 in the trade market.
However, ESPN's Fowler has added the notion that the Dolphins will end up keeping star wide receiver Tyreek Hill despite him not appearing to be on the same page with the franchise at times.
Fowler said:
"I would be mildly surprised [if the Dolphins move on from Hill], where Ramsey, you hear a lot about his trade market. You're not hearing a ton about Tyreek Hill, but now that it is in early June, the Dolphins can save about $15 million on their cap if they were to trade him. So maybe it makes it enticing, given the problems he had there last year. There would be a market if they looked heavily into this, he's still considered a top-three wide receiver for most of the teams I talked to, but he's saying all the right things publicly. It seems like he wants to be back in Miami."
"I expect that they can work something out, so probably Ramsey gone, Hill stays."
Be on the lookout for a team in need of cornerback help to make a move on Ramsey.
Which Former Florida State Players Are On NFL Teams?
RB Trey Benson - Arizona Cardinals
DB Jammie Robinson - Arizona Cardinals
OLB Josh Sweat - Arizona Cardinals
WR Keon Coleman - Buffalo Bills
K Dustin Hopkins - Cleveland Browns
DL Mario Edwards Jr. - Houston Texans
DB Jarrian Jones - Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Fabien Lovett Sr. - Kansas City Chiefs
DE Janarius Robinson - Kansas City Chiefs
DB Derwin James Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers
DB Asante Samuel Jr. - Los Angeles Chargers *free agent
DL Braden Fiske - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Keir Thomas - Los Angeles Rams
OLB Jared Verse - Los Angeles Rams
DB Jalen Ramsey - Miami Dolphins
RB Cam Akers - Minnesota Vikings *free agent
TE Jaheim Bell - New England Patriots
DL Joshua Farmer - New England Patriots
OLB Brian Burns - New York Giants
K Graham Gano - New York Giants
QB Jameis Winston - New York Giants
OLB Jermaine Johnson - New York Jets
DL Derrick Nnadi - New York Jets
DB Azareye'h Thomas - New York Jets
WR Ontaria Wilson - New York Jets
WR Johnny Wilson - Philadelphia Eagles
LB Tatum Bethune - San Francisco 49ers
DB Renardo Green - San Francisco 49ers
DL Eddie Goldman - Washington Commanders
OL Bobby Hart - Washington Commanders
READ MORE: Coveted recruiting target has disappointing news for Florida State football
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the offseason
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok