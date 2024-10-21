FSU Running Back Samuel Singleton Named ACC Specialist of the Week
Florida State redshirt freshman kick returner Samuel Singleton Jr. is the ACC Specialist of the Week after a career day Friday night at Duke. He is FSU’s second Specialist of the Week after kicker Ryan Fitzgerald earned the honor against Georgia Tech.
Singleton, from Charleston, South Carolina, returned four kickoffs for 165 yards, including a 95-yard touchdown to open the second half. Entering the game, Singleton had returned just one kick in his career, earlier this season against Clemson.
The 95-yard touchdown is tied for the 19th-longest in FSU history and was the first of Singleton’s career. His 165 kick return yards are seventh in FSU history and tied for the third-most in the country this season.
Singleton’s 165 kickoff return yards are the most for a freshman this season and he is the only Power 4 freshman with a kickoff return touchdown this year. Before Singleton, the last FSU freshman to take a kickoff return to the end zone was Kermit Whitfield who did it twice in 2013.
Florida State is one of two schools with a kickoff return touchdown each of the last three seasons. Head coach Mike Norvell has now had 14 kickoff return touchdowns in his nine seasons as head coach.
*Press release courtesy of Florida State Athletics
