FSU wide receiver breaks silence after surprising exit from football team
The Florida State Seminoles had a surprising departure from the team earlier this week.
On Monday, sophomore wide receiver BJ Gibson decided to hang up the cleats in favor of a baseball glove. A two-sport athlete at FSU, Gibson will be shifting his focus to the diamond as he moves forward in his athletic career.
The move wasn't a major surprise considering Gibson's success for the baseball team last season. It does create an opportunity for younger players on the roster, as he was Florida State's primary backup in the slot.
BJ Gibson Sends Message To Mike Norvell, FSU Teammates
As Gibson moves on from football, he thanked head coach Mike Norvell and his teammates for the last two years with the program.
"Thank you, FSU Football, for nothing short of a great experience over the last 2 years. Showing me unwavering support through all of the ups and downs," Gibson wrote. "Being on the dual-sport journey has brought me to places I'd never imagined going. God has humbled me the most through this process and I wouldn't want to have it any other way."
"To Coach Norvell... thank you for taking a chance on the small town kid from South Ga. I will cherish our moments spent together for a lifetime. To my brothers... thank you for pushing me to be the man that I never thought I could be. Love you boys 4L. I will be dedicating the rest of my time to chasing a lifelong dream that made Baby BJ so happy."
Gibson saw action in 11 games at Florida Sate, catching two passes for 14 yards and returning one punt for three yards. He appeared in the Seminoles' first five games of 2025 but wasn't credited with any statistics.
A multi-sport athlete throughout his life, it makes sense for Gibson to hone in on one sport.
In his true freshman season with the Florida State baseball team, Gibson played in 21 games, making nine starts in left field. He contributed as the Seminoles advanced to the NCAA Super Regional and finished as the runner-up in the ACC.
In 33 at-bats, Gibson had eight hits, three doubles, four RBI, 11 runs scored, 11 total bases, and eight walks with four stolen bases in four attempts. Gibson recorded two hits, two runs scored, and two stolen bases in March against North Florida.
