How Florida State stacks up in national stats four weeks into 2025 season

The Seminoles rank No. 1 in the country in multiple statistics.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzhan during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images
Sep 6, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles offensive coordinator Gus Malzhan during the second half against the East Texas A&M Lions at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
The Florida State Seminoles are in the middle of an unprecedented turnaround.

Following a disaster in 2024, the Seminoles have flipped the script through the first three games this fall.

In just 12 quarters, FSU has already accumulated more total touchdowns and rushing yards than all of last season, while nearly doubling its number of rushing scores.

The past two performances against East Texas A&M and Kent State have Florida State fielding one of the most explosive offenses in the country.

Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following Week 4?

OFFENSE:

Tommy Castellanos
Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles quarterback Thomas Castellanos (1) during the first half against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Scoring Offense: 58 points per game (No. 1)

Last week - Tied for No. 3

Total Offense: 628.7 yards per game (No. 1)

Last week - No. 9

Passing Offense: 265.7 yards per game (No. 37)

Last week - No. 40

Rushing Offense: 363.0 yards per game (No. 2)

Last week - No. 6

Red Zone Offense: 15/16 - 93.8% (tied for No. 35)

Last week - tied for No. 67

3rd Down Conversion %: 24/36 - 66.7% (No. 2)

Last week - No. 13

4th Down Conversion %: 5/6 - 83.3% (tied for No. 15)

Last week - tied for No. 1

Sacks Allowed: 2 (tied for No. 8)

Last week - tied for No. 6

Turnovers Lost: 3 (tied for No. 31)

Last week - tied for No. 27

Time Of Possession: 32 minutes per game (No. 30)

Last week - tied for No. 38

Completion Percentage: 70.7% (No. 21)

Last week - No. 10

First Downs: 86 first downs (tied for No. 43)

Last week - No. 104

Touchdowns: 24 TDs (tied for No. 8)

Last week - tied for No. 28

Yards Per Play: 8.9 YPP (tied for No. 2)

Last week - tied for No. 4

DEFENSE:

Earl Little Jr.
Sep 20, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles defensive back Earl Little Jr. (0) during the first half of the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Scoring Defense: 10 points allowed per game (No. 12)

Last week - tied for No. 14

Total Defense: 248.0 yards allowed per game (No. 21)

Last week - No. 30

Passing Defense: 169.7 yards allowed per game (No. 28)

Last week - tied for No. 36

Rushing Defense: 78.3 yards allowed per game (No. 15)

Last week - tied for No. 32

Red Zone Defense: 4/5 - 80% (tied for No. 54)

Last week - tied for No. 555

3rd Down Defense: 12/43 - 27.9% (No. 25)

Last week - tied for No. 40

4th Down Defense: 3/8 - 37.5% (tied for No. 37)

Last week - tied for No. 24

First Down Defense: 39 first downs allowed (tied for No. 7)

Last week - tied for No. 5

Sacks: 2.67 sacks per game (tied for No. 33)

Last week - tied for No. 16

Tackles For Loss: 7.3 per game (tied for No. 23)

Last week - No. 19

Turnovers Gained: 3 (tied for No. 91)

Last week - tied for No. 95

Touchdowns Allowed: 3 (tied for No. 5)

Last week - tied for No. 3

Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.23 (No. 23)

Last week - No. 34

MISCELLANIOUS:

Micahi Danzy
Aug 30, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Micahi Danzy (19) reacts after a play against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Fewest Penalties Per Game: 4.0 (tied for No. 13)

Last week - tied for No. 8

Net Punting: 35.0 yards (No. 118)

Last week - tied for No. 120

Punt Returns: 5.5 yards per return (tied for No. 95)

Last week - No. 54

Punt Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 8)

Last week - tied for No. 8

Kickoff Returns: 18.33 yards per return (No. 92)

Last week - No. 91

Kickoff Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 1)

Last week - tied for No. 1

Published
Dustin Lewis
DUSTIN LEWIS

Lewis joined NoleGameday in 2016 and is currently in the role of Editor-In-Chief. A graduate of Florida State, Lewis contributes to football, recruiting, and basketball coverage. Connect with Dustin on Twitter at @DustinLewisNG.

