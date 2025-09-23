How Florida State stacks up in national stats four weeks into 2025 season
The Florida State Seminoles are in the middle of an unprecedented turnaround.
Following a disaster in 2024, the Seminoles have flipped the script through the first three games this fall.
In just 12 quarters, FSU has already accumulated more total touchdowns and rushing yards than all of last season, while nearly doubling its number of rushing scores.
The past two performances against East Texas A&M and Kent State have Florida State fielding one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
Where does Florida State rank nationally in a variety of statistics following Week 4?
OFFENSE:
Scoring Offense: 58 points per game (No. 1)
Last week - Tied for No. 3
Total Offense: 628.7 yards per game (No. 1)
Last week - No. 9
Passing Offense: 265.7 yards per game (No. 37)
Last week - No. 40
Rushing Offense: 363.0 yards per game (No. 2)
Last week - No. 6
Red Zone Offense: 15/16 - 93.8% (tied for No. 35)
Last week - tied for No. 67
3rd Down Conversion %: 24/36 - 66.7% (No. 2)
Last week - No. 13
4th Down Conversion %: 5/6 - 83.3% (tied for No. 15)
Last week - tied for No. 1
Sacks Allowed: 2 (tied for No. 8)
Last week - tied for No. 6
Turnovers Lost: 3 (tied for No. 31)
Last week - tied for No. 27
Time Of Possession: 32 minutes per game (No. 30)
Last week - tied for No. 38
Completion Percentage: 70.7% (No. 21)
Last week - No. 10
First Downs: 86 first downs (tied for No. 43)
Last week - No. 104
Touchdowns: 24 TDs (tied for No. 8)
Last week - tied for No. 28
Yards Per Play: 8.9 YPP (tied for No. 2)
Last week - tied for No. 4
DEFENSE:
Scoring Defense: 10 points allowed per game (No. 12)
Last week - tied for No. 14
Total Defense: 248.0 yards allowed per game (No. 21)
Last week - No. 30
Passing Defense: 169.7 yards allowed per game (No. 28)
Last week - tied for No. 36
Rushing Defense: 78.3 yards allowed per game (No. 15)
Last week - tied for No. 32
Red Zone Defense: 4/5 - 80% (tied for No. 54)
Last week - tied for No. 555
3rd Down Defense: 12/43 - 27.9% (No. 25)
Last week - tied for No. 40
4th Down Defense: 3/8 - 37.5% (tied for No. 37)
Last week - tied for No. 24
First Down Defense: 39 first downs allowed (tied for No. 7)
Last week - tied for No. 5
Sacks: 2.67 sacks per game (tied for No. 33)
Last week - tied for No. 16
Tackles For Loss: 7.3 per game (tied for No. 23)
Last week - No. 19
Turnovers Gained: 3 (tied for No. 91)
Last week - tied for No. 95
Touchdowns Allowed: 3 (tied for No. 5)
Last week - tied for No. 3
Yards Allowed Per Play: 4.23 (No. 23)
Last week - No. 34
MISCELLANIOUS:
Fewest Penalties Per Game: 4.0 (tied for No. 13)
Last week - tied for No. 8
Net Punting: 35.0 yards (No. 118)
Last week - tied for No. 120
Punt Returns: 5.5 yards per return (tied for No. 95)
Last week - No. 54
Punt Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 8)
Last week - tied for No. 8
Kickoff Returns: 18.33 yards per return (No. 92)
Last week - No. 91
Kickoff Return Defense: 0 yards (tied for No. 1)
Last week - tied for No. 1
