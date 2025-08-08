How much money is Thomas Castellanos getting to play for FSU?
Florida State hit the NCAA Transfer Portal to secure its starting quarterback for the 2025 season, bringing in former Boston College standout Tommy Castellanos.
With Auburn displaying an interest in securing Castellanos' services, the Seminoles' hire of offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn paid off, along with a hefty investment. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Castellanos is set to rake in north of $800,000 to play in Tallahassee this fall.
READ MORE: One surprising player breaking out during FSU’s fall camp
That may sound like a massive number but the cost of quality quarterbacks has only continued to rise each year in the transfer portal era. To compare, Miami is paying Georgia transfer Carson Beck at least $4 million and possibly up to $6 million for one reason.
You can argue that Florida State was a bit smarter with its distribution of funds.
Tommy Castellanos Should Provide A Spark For FSU's Offense
It can't get much worse for the Seminoles after ranking near the bottom of the country in total yards of offense per game, rushing yards per game, and points per game last season. Florida State only scored 19 total touchdowns in 12 games, including just 11 passing touchdowns.
FSU might not field a top-10 offense this season but the unit should take a big step forward. Castellanos is the spark and his consistency will determine how far the Seminoles rise. Last season, he threw 18 touchdowns and scored another on the ground in eight starts.
Castellanos is primed to bounce back following his reunion with Malzahn. He was basically a square peg in a round hole in Bill O'Brien's system in 2024. Despite that, he improved his passing numbers by a significant margin.
The only player in Boston College history to pass for 2,000+ yards and rush for 1,000+ yards in a single season, Florida State is looking to combine Castellanos' ascending passing ability from last season and his rushing efficiency from 2023.
Last year, Castellanos fell off a cliff on the ground. He only averaged 2.1 yards per carry and totaled 194 rushing yards. That was a steep drop from a 1,113-yard campaign and 13 touchdowns on the ground, where he averaged 5.1 yards per carry.
In 21 appearances at Boston College, Castellanos completed 288/491 passes for 3,689 yards with 33 touchdowns to 19 interceptions while rushing 308 times for 1,307 yards and 14 more scores.
Tommy Castellanos Has Already Added Intrigue To FSU's Season Opener Against Alabama
Back in June, Castellanos fired a shot at the Alabama Crimson Tide, claiming he doesn't believe the team will be able to stop him without former head coach Nick Saban. The comments have added some fuel to the fire for a matchup that isn't as highly anticipated around the country as it was a few years ago.
Multiple members of Alabama's roster have confirmed they heard what Castellanos' had to say. On the other side, Florida State has rallied behind its quarterback in the locker room.
Regardless of the result, the intensity will be at a high level when Florida State and Alabama kick off on August 30.
READ MORE: Florida State athlete to get rare two-way opportunity in fall camp
Stick with NoleGameday for more FREE coverage of Florida State Football throughout the 2025 season
Follow NoleGameday on and Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok