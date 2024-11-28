How To Watch Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators: Kickoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
The Sunshine Showdown is set to kick off this weekend with the Florida Gators traveling to Tallahassee to compete against Florida State in one of college football's most fierce rivalries. While the Seminoles currently hold a 2-9 record, all bets are off when these two teams face each other and there are some interesting storylines heading into the matchup.
Both teams will be starting true freshman quarterbacks, with Florida State's Luke Kromenhoek going up against the Florida Gators' DJ Lagway. Kromenhoek made his first career start in last weekend's 41-7 win over Charleston Southern and had a dominant performance, throwing for 209 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Lagway led the Gators to a 24-17 win over No. 14 Ole Miss, going 10/17 for 180 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.
The odds heavily favor the 6-5 Gators, projecting them to win by over two scores. Florida State has struggled to get anything going on the ground due to a decimated backfield and offensive line but will return running back Roydell Williams, who should help take some of the pressure off of Kromenhoek.
Special teams should certainly play a factor as the 'Noles boast the only kicker in the country still perfect on field goals with more than 12 attempts in Ryan Fitzgerald. They also have one of the best punters in the country in Ray Guy semifinalist Alex Mastromanno, so the field position battle could turn the tide. The special teams unit is also third in the nation with five blocked kicks.
The game could come down to how long Florida State's defense can stave off the Gators' mid-level rushing attack to give the unit a chance to rattle Lagway, who has been stellar since getting the starting nod. Florida State's offense will need to look like they did last weekend and will need to play keep away to keep him off of the field.
It's Thanksgiving weekend and Senior night for the Seminoles, and there could be fireworks in Tallahassee.
Here is how to watch:
Game Information: Florida State Seminoles vs. Florida Gators
Where: Tallahassee, FL - Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Date/Time: Saturday, November, 30 at 7:00 p.m. EST
TV/Streaming: ESPN2
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Jay Alter, Analyst: Rocky Boiman, Reporter: Ashley Strohlein
Radio: Seminole Sports Network and on SiriusXM Radio Channel 161 or 193/SXM App
Tallahassee - 94.9 FM - WTNT
Ft. Walton Beach - 1400 AM - WFDM
Jacksonville - 690 AM - WZNZ
Tampa - 1010 AM - WHFS
Tampa - 92.1 FM - WHFS
Bainbridge, Ga. - 101.9 FM - WBGE
Brunswick, Ga - 790 AM - WSFN
Waycross, Ga. - 1350 AM - WFNS
Lake City - 1340 AM - WDSR
Marianna - 100.9 FM - WJAQ
Melbourne - 1060 AM - WIXC
Miami/West Palm Beach - 850 AM - WFTL
Orlando - 660 AM - WDYZ
Panama City - 94.5 FM - WFLF
Pensacola - 92.3 FM - WNRP
Port St Lucie - 1590 AM - WPSL
Current Records: Florida State (2-9, 1-7 ACC) vs. UF (6-5, 4-4 SEC)
Spread: FSU +17 (-108), Florida -7 (-112)
Over/Under: Over 46 (-108), Under 46 (-112)
Moneyline: FSU (+575), UF (-850)
.Series History: Florida leads the all-time series 37-28-2. The series is tied 14-14-1 in Tallahassee.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
